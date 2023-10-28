A comprehensive guide to extended maternity leave in Singapore

Navigating the intricacies of maternity leave policies can be challenging for working parents. We've compiled a comprehensive guide to understanding extended maternity leave in Singapore.

Extended maternity leave Singapore: Eligibility and entitlements

As a parent, it's essential to be aware of your maternity leave entitlements based on eligibility, especially when you live in Singapore. The government has put in place a system to support mothers during this crucial time.

In Singapore, eligible working mothers can avail from extended maternity leave. Depending on certain factors, you may be entitled to either 16 weeks of Government-Paid Maternity Leave or 12 weeks of maternity leave.

Differing entitlements based on eligibility

Your eligibility for maternity leave entitlements in Singapore depends on various factors. Let's explore these factors and understand how they affect the duration of your maternity leave.

Eligibility criteria

Is she legally married to the child's father?

When it comes to determining your entitlement to maternity leave in Singapore, the first and foremost criterion to consider is your marital status. Depending on whether you are legally married to the child's father or not, your eligibility for maternity leave entitlements will differ.

Here's a breakdown of the eligibility based on your marital status:

Marital Status: Yes

For a Singaporean Child: Yes

For a Non-Singaporean Child: Yes

Marital Status: No

For a Singaporean Child: No

For a Non-Singaporean Child: No

Understanding your marital status in relation to the child's father is a fundamental step in determining your eligibility for maternity leave benefits in Singapore. This criterion is a crucial starting point for accessing the support you need during your maternity journey.

Child's birth date

The second criterion is the birth date of your child. The eligibility for maternity leave is affected by whether your child is born or has an estimated delivery date (EDD) on or after Jan 1, 2017.

Child’s Birth Date Singaporean Child Non-Singaporean Child On or after 1 Jan 2017 Yes Yes Before 1 Jan 2017 No No

Period of entitlement

Based on the criteria mentioned above, your period of entitlement for maternity leave will vary. Here's what you can expect:

Marital Status Child’s Birth Date Period of Entitlement (Weeks) Yes On or after 1 Jan 2017 16 No On or after 1 Jan 2017 16 Yes Before 1 Jan 2017 16 No Before 1 Jan 2017 12

Government support

In Singapore, the government provides financial support to mothers during their maternity leave. Additionally, the level of support varies depending on the number of children you have.

For your first and second child, the government will pay for the 9th to 16th week of your maternity leave, capped at $20,000 per child.

Conversely, for your third and subsequent child, the government will pay for all 16 weeks of your maternity leave, capped at $40,000 per child.

Children born or adopted outside of Singapore

Moreover, when it comes to children born or adopted outside of Singapore, if your child is adopted or born outside of Singapore, your child is considered a non-Singaporean, and your eligibility for maternity leave is as follows:

Marital Status Child’s Birth Date Period of Entitlement (Weeks) Yes On or after 1 Jan 2017 12 No On or after 1 Jan 2017 12 Yes Before 1 Jan 2017 12 No Before 1 Jan 2017 12

Special considerations

It's important to note that the eligibility and entitlements mentioned above exclude stepchildren and children adopted out before the date of the child's birth or formal intent to adopt (FIA), for both Singaporean and non-Singaporean children.

Mothers with stillborn children, however, who would have been Singapore citizens, may still qualify for the Government-Paid Maternity Leave (GPML) if their circumstances meet the requirements. If not, they may be eligible for benefits under the Government-Paid Maternity Benefit (GPMB) scheme.

Understanding your maternity leave entitlements is crucial to ensure you receive the support you need during this important time in your life. If you have any questions or need further information, don't hesitate to reach out to the relevant government authorities or your employer for guidance.

Compensation

During the leave period, your employer will pay your usual monthly salary. They can then claim reimbursement from the government under the Government-Paid Maternity Leave (GPML) scheme. For the first two births, the employer pays for the first eight weeks, and the government reimburses the last eight weeks. For the third birth and subsequent ones, the government reimburses all 16 weeks.

Extended maternity leave Singapore: Application process

To apply for your maternity leave or reimbursement claims, you can visit the Government-Paid Leave (GPL) Portal.

Additional information

For more details about Government-Paid leave schemes, you can explore the Government-Paid Leave (GPL) Portal and the Made For Families website.

Extended maternity leave in Singapore for unmarried mothers

Unwed mothers whose Singaporean child is born or has an estimated delivery date on or after Jan 1, 2017 can also enjoy extended Government-Paid Maternity Leave.

Extended maternity leave in Singapore for non-Singaporean children

If your child isn't a Singapore citizen, you're not eligible for the extended GPML. However, if your child becomes a Singapore citizen within 12 months of birth, you can take any remaining maternity leave, including the extended GPML.

Adoption leave vs extended maternity leave in Singapore

Adoptive parents aren't eligible for maternity leave. However, they are entitled to adoption leave if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Extended maternity leave in Singapore for foreigners

Foreigners working in Singapore are also eligible for maternity leave if they meet the required criteria.

Take action now

Understanding your rights as a parent is not just about knowing the law; instead, it's about making the most of these precious early moments with your child. If you're eligible for extended maternity leave in Singapore, don't hesitate to assert your rights.

Although the process might seem daunting, remember that every step you take is a step towards securing more time with your little one.

For further information and guidance, visit profamilyleave.gov.sg. In addition, this comprehensive resource is there to support you during this journey, ensuring you have all the information you need at your fingertips.

And remember, this isn't just about you. Rather, it's about your newborn too. This is their time to bond with you, to feel your warmth, to hear your heartbeat. These are the moments that will shape their world, and they will give them a sense of security and love. So, take this time. Cherish it. Furthermore, bask in the miracle of life that you've brought into the world.

You have earned this right. You deserve this time. Therefore, don't let anything hold you back.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.