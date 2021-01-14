Concerts in Singapore 2021: 10 live & virtual events to catch

As the pandemic rages on, live entertainment is in peril. Live streams were booming in the early months of the pandemic but not many were as successful as those helmed by Dua Lipa and Travis Scott. Although nothing beats the real thing, there are still some cool acts whose shows you can stream live.

And now that infections have been brought under control in Singapore, there are a few small-scale in-person concerts that you can look out for.

Here are some virtual and live shows to enjoy this year.

Admission rules

Many live concerts that were supposed to run last year were rescheduled to be held this year with new safe distancing measures in place. Other than your ticket, you will need to make sure you have your TraceTogether app or token on you in order to check in at the concert venue.

Mask-wearing will be compulsory during a concert too. The cap of eight people per group will also be in force, which means that you’ll have to avoid mingling with other fans.

Save your singing and dancing for livestream shows at home. You won’t be able to do these or have physical interaction with performers at a live concert. So don’t expect to be invited up on stage or take a selfie with your idol. In fact, you will have to stay at least 3m from the performers at all times.

Coming soon: Showtime in 2021

Date Concert/event Ticket prices Jan 20 to Feb 7 M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2021 $15 to $27 per show Jan 31 BlackPink: The Show (livestream) US$29.99 to 39.99 (S$40 to S$53) Feb 19 to March 31 The Amazing Celestial Race by Wild Rice $40 to $80 March 13 to 14 SSO Family Film Favourites $25 to $35 April 1 Green Day $108 to $198 July 2 to 4, July 9 to 12 Ballet Under The Stars $40 June 7 to 8 Novo Amor TBA June 26 Yiruma $98 to $288 Sept 4 Mayday Just Rock It!!! BLUE In Singapore $108 to $308 Oct 16 to 17 One Love Asia Festival $108 to $308

M1 Fringe Festival 2021 ($15 to $27)

This annual arts festival’s 2021 edition will feature a number of theatrical, dance and multimedia performances happening at various live venues and online. Tickets for each event are sold separately and cost from $15 to $27.

Some highlights include video-on-demand works like I, Frida, which is a play in English and Spanish about a young immigrant to Canada, and Havoc Girls & Kamikaze Boys, a multimedia performance taking place at the NAFA Studio Theatre.

When: Jan 20 to Feb 7

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, NAFA Studio Theatre, online video-on-demand

BlackPink: The Show ($40 to $53)

Kpop fans need no introduction to girlband BlackPink and might already know that the quartet is livestreaming a concert on YouTube at 1pm Singapore time on Jan 31. Watching the online concert will let you skip the snaking queues and enjoy front row seats to the group’s dance moves and striking visuals.

To access the concert, you need to make a one-time payment to become a member of their YouTube channel with these instructions. A standard membership costs US$29.99 (S$40), while a plus membership which offers behind-the-scenes access costs US$39.99 (S$53).

When: Jan 31, 1pm

Where: YouTube

The Amazing Celestial Race by Wild Rice ($40 to $80)

Local theatre company Wild Rice is staging a Chinese New Year-themed comedy based on the famous race involving the 12 animals of the zodiac. The Glen Goei-directed play promises some laughs and a good time, which we could all use right now. Suitable for folks from 5 to 95 years old.

When: Feb 19 to 28

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Road #04-08 Funan Singapore 179105

SSO Family Film Favourites ($25 to $35)

Listen to your favourite movie music played live, by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra no less, at this hour-long concert at the Victoria Concert Hall. Music from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Disney films like The Lion King and The Jungle Book will take centre stage.

When: March 13 to 14

Where: Victoria Concert Hall

Green Day ($108 to $198)

Those of a certain age can relive their teenage days when Green Day comes to town in April. The show was originally scheduled for March 8, 2020, just when the coronavirus situation got real bad, so some concert goers will have waited a whole year.

The concert promises to be a nostalgia-fest that takes you back to the 90s and 2000s.

When: April 1

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ballet Under the Stars ($40)

Enjoy a night-time picnic at Fort Canning while enjoying the Singapore Dance Theatre’s popular annual event featuring classical and contemporary pieces. Too lazy to pack your own picnic? Popcorn, candy floss and ice cream will be sold at an on-site ballet carnival.

As an added bonus, for those who want to minimise their chances of catching the virus, this is one of the few performances that will take place in an open-air setting.

When: July 2 to 4 and July 9 to 11

Where: Fort Canning Green

Novo Amor (Price TBA)

Welsh indie singer-songwriter Novo Amor will be coming to Singapore after his show was cancelled in July last year. The rescheduled gig will take place on June 7 and 8 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced, but the concert seems to have been confirmed on both ends, so keep your fingers crossed.

When: June 7 to 8

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Yiruma Live in Singapore 2021 ($98 to $288)

Korean pianist and composer Yiruma will be in Singapore for a concert on June 26. For some, his syrupy piano ballads and signature classic soundtracks of popular K-dramas are going to be just what is needed to get through a trying time.

When: June 26

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Mayday Just Rock It!!! BLUE In Singapore ($108 to $308)

Now that the KTV industry is dead, mic hoggers might be craving their mandopo fix. If all goes well, Taiwanese band Mayday will be in town in September for a concert that was originally supposed to take place in August last year.

Ticket prices are steep at $108 to $308, but that’s understandable considering capacity now has to be capped at 100.

When: Sept 4

Where: National Stadium

One Love Asia Festival ($88 to $128)

This two-day festival will take place in October, if all goes well, and feature some of the biggest names in Asian pop, including Jolin Tsai, BOA, Fish Leong and Stefanie Sun.

The event will be held at the Bayfront Event Space, which means you get to be outdoors and enjoy more personal space. Tickets for the second day are already sold out.

When: Oct 16 - 17

Where: Bayfront Event Space

This article was first published in MoneySmart.