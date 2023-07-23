Confinement tips: Dos and don'ts for the 40 days after giving birth

Giving birth is a universal experience for many women.

However, practices surrounding childbirth and postpartum care can vary among mothers from different parts of the world.

In Southeast Asia, for example, there is a term called "confinement" that is familiar to those who have given birth in the region. But what does confinement entail exactly?

Here is a comprehensive guide to the practices that can support your recovery process after childbirth. There are some confinement do's and don'ts that you should be aware of in those first 40 days.

Singaporean mums, do read on for these essential tips!

Confinement meaning

What does confinement mean from a maternity perspective?

There are several Asian societies that practise postpartum confinement. It comprises customs that have been passed down from our ancestors and are intended to aid new mums in recovering from postpartum discomforts.

The mother and child are strongly advised to remain indoors during the confinement period in order to prevent future illness.

Some of the confinement methods may have been observed and exposed to you by your parents or elders.

Do you support these methods? How many of them are reliable and ought to be acted upon? Let's find out!

How long does the confinement period last?

The confinement period, which is a period of rest and recovery for new mothers after giving birth, varies across different cultures.

In Chinese confinement practices, the period typically lasts for 30 to 40 days.

In Indian confinement practices, the duration is usually around 40 days. Malay confinement practices, on the other hand, often extend for 44 to 60 days.

It's important to note that these durations can vary based on individual preferences and cultural beliefs.

Ultimately, the length of the confinement period is a personal choice for new mothers to consider as they plan their postpartum recovery.

Chinese confinement

Zuo Yue Zi, or "sitting the month," is a Chinese medical practice that dates back to the Han Dynasty and involves reclining down.

In accordance with the custom, new parents and their infants would remain indoors so that their bodies could recover. Additionally, they would abide by other prohibitions including no guests, no washing, and food limitations.

Even now, immigrant communities in the United States and East and Southeast Asia still practise Zuo Yue Zi.

Similar lying-in postpartum cultural customs have existed in other tribes and nations for thousands of years, promoting healing and breastfeeding to ensure the baby's survival (because formula wasn't yet invented).

Up until the World Wars, it was common practice for new parents in the United States to stay in a hospital bed for about a week following delivery. However, for parents who could afford to sleep in later, it would frequently continue even after they arrived home.

Confinement practices in Singapore: Chinese, Indian and Malay

With Singapore being a melting pot of different cultures, different confinement practices from various regions and religions are also observed on the island.

There are many different confinement practices to choose from, and it's up to each new mother to decide which methods they feel most comfortable with and which ones are most aligned with their cultural beliefs.

Confinement Practices Chinese Malay Indian Length of confinement 30-40 days 44-60 days 40 days Diet Emphasis on warm, nourishing foods, avoidance of “cooling” foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and cold drinks. Ginger and other warming spices are often used in cooking. Emphasis on “heaty” foods such as ginger and black pepper, avoidance of “cooling” foods such as cucumber and watermelon. Traditional confinement dishes include “jamu” herbal tonics. Emphasis on warm, spicy foods. Certain foods are avoided, such as those believed to cause gas, bloating, or constipation. Bathing Avoidance of cold water, with some variation on whether warm water is permitted. Some believe in daily herbal baths for postpartum healing. Avoidance of cold water, with some variation on whether warm water is permitted. Traditional postpartum herbal baths are common. Avoidance of cold water, with warm water baths and certain herbs or oils believed to aid postpartum healing. Rest Extended rest period, with a focus on relaxation and avoiding strenuous activities. Extended rest period, with a focus on relaxation and avoiding strenuous activities. Extended rest period, with a focus on relaxation and avoiding strenuous activities. Clothing Emphasis on warm clothing and avoidance of drafts or cold air. Traditional postpartum clothing may include a “yuepao” or “confinement outfit.” Emphasis on traditional clothing, such as the “baju kurung", and avoidance of drafts or cold air. Emphasis on traditional clothing, such as the “sari” or “salwar kameez”, and avoidance of drafts or cold air. Massage Commonly used to aid postpartum recovery, with techniques such as “zuoyuezi” or “sitting the month” and abdominal binding. May include abdominal binding and traditional massages such as “urut.” Commonly used to aid postpartum recovery, with techniques such as “japa” or “mother massage.”

Note: These practices can vary by region, family, and individual preference.

What is the purpose of confinement?

Ever wondered why confinement is an important tradition for new mothers?

Well, it serves a vital purpose: to give the new mum the precious time she needs to rest, recuperate, and bond with her little one.

After childbirth, the reproductive organs undergo significant changes, and confinement plays a crucial role in promoting healing.

But that's not all.

The confinement food menu is carefully crafted to expedite the mother's recovery from her physically "weak" state.

These specially chosen foods have specific tasks, like banishing "wind" from the body, reducing heat, boosting blood circulation, increasing milk supply, and revitalizing strength.

And let's not forget the added benefit of warding off postpartum ailments like early labour, rheumatism, backaches, and hair loss.

While the typical confinement period lasts 30 days, it's not uncommon to extend it to 40 days. So, embrace this time-honoured tradition and give yourself the care and nourishment you deserve.

Is confinement after birth necessary?

Even though confinement may appear archaic in today's world, it helps support new mothers through their most trying times.

Mothers are required to follow a specific diet and dress in a particular way for a month during this time.

The mother has to be confined since it aids in her physical recovery and provides her time to get used to the new family member.

Your emotions may be impacted by the pain you feel during delivery, and this could get worse if you are exposed to outside disruptions.

In rare cases, the mother might recognise the importance of solitude and even ask for a longer time frame. The confinement nanny in such circumstances should be prepared to accommodate such requests.

Despite modernisation and lifestyle changes, here are some explanations of why confinement practice is still important today.

Confinement rules you can follow

1. Let someone else handle the household duties.

After pregnancy, new mothers need to get enough sleep. This would enable the mother's womb to heal and return to its initial condition.

You could assist yourself in handling housework and child care by hiring a helper or confinement nanny.

But you don't have to spend all of your time in bed to get enough rest.

To assist lower the danger of blood clots, you are permitted to take a brief stroll and move around if you find it comfortable.

2. You may read

Reading during labour is thought to impair eyesight because of blood loss and a weaker liver from childbirth.

While it's true that women should receive enough rest while they're in labour, engaging in activities like reading can make it feel like time passes by faster.

3. Avoid lifting heavy things

For women who underwent caesarean delivery, this is analogous to not completing household tasks.

For the first few weeks, it is advised to avoid lifting anything heavy because your wound has not yet entirely healed.

Confinement rules you can break

1. I cannot bathe or wash my hair

Warm water can be used for a bath, and you can dry it off right away.

Before taking a bath, make sure to close all of your doors and windows to prevent being exposed to the outdoor breeze once you've finished.

When your body and hair are still damp from the shower, avoid going into an air-conditioned room or having a fan blowing straight at you.

In addition, taking a herbal bath can lift your spirits, help you get rid of wind, and ease postpartum discomforts.

2. I can't consume plain water

According to traditional belief, new mums should refrain from drinking plain water during their confinement and are only permitted to consume red dates tea.

The fact is that you need to drink enough water to stay hydrated, especially if you are a breastfeeding mother.

You can consume plain water while you are in labour to stay hydrated and to help your kidneys continue to produce more urine in the first few weeks after giving birth.

3. I should only consume meat, liver and herbs

In order to replenish blood lost during pregnancy and breastfeeding, new mothers should have a balanced diet during confinement.

The idea behind this is to satisfy the desire for consuming enough foods that are "hot," like meat, liver and ginger.

Well, eating these things is not an issue. In fact, foods including beef, pork intestines, and ginger include nutrients that support lactation and healing.

Mothers should consume other things as well to heal, though. A balanced diet is necessary for your body to heal.

You can also check out this article where we bust some popular confinement myths.

Pregnancy confinement before birth

Sometimes referred to as pre- or postpartum confinement, lying in.

In order to lower the risk of pregnancy or postpartum issues, such as preterm labour or bleeding, it is a method where a pregnant person restricts their mobility both before and after giving birth.

It frequently entails bed rest, which involves spending the majority of the day lying in bed or sprawled out on a couch.

In some cases, it could entail being confined to a hospital bed while being connected to monitoring.

In Western medicine, bed rest prior to delivery was once frequently advised for women with higher-risk pregnancies.

In several parts of the world, it is still common practice to lie down right after giving birth.

Confinement food

Our list of confinement tips would not be complete without discussing a very important aspect — food.

The core of this technique is a diet that emphasises restoring "chi," or energy force, the balance of yin and yang. It is followed during the confinement month.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, yin, or cold, foods should be avoided, and special confinement meals should be consumed.

The first week emphasises foods designed to drain out any leftover placental blood; the second week includes collagen- and iron-rich soups, frequently cooked with organ meat; and the third week emphasises foods designed to support a good milk supply. These filling dishes include Chinese herbs.

For meals while you're confined, pay attention to the following:

Low-fat, high-protein foods

Our bodies' internal repair and wound-healing processes are aided by protein. Low-fat foods are meant to stop dyspepsia.

Frequent little meals

You may have six to seven tiny meals during the day — three main meals and soups and teas in between meals. It will support you throughout the day and shield you from indigestion.

Sufficient calories

Throughout the confinement period, there is a lot of sleep.

Even though the postpartum mother doesn't move around much, she still needs enough calories to aid in recuperation, provide her with the stamina she needs to care for a baby, and support breastfeeding.

When you consume enough calories, you shouldn't fill up on "empty calories" (food that provides little nutritional value aside from helping you reach your daily calorie goal).

To provide enough calories, teas including red dates tea, dang shen tea, goji berry tea, and Chinese herbal soup are frequently utilised.

Iron-rich foods

It is crucial to consume foods high in iron, such as animal offal, pork, poultry, fish, and dark green vegetables, as blood was lost during labour and/or a C-section.

Sufficient hydration

The idea that a postpartum mother shouldn't drink water while in confinement is untrue.

It's crucial to stay hydrated by drinking milk, water, Chinese herbal tea, and soup. Steer clear of coffee and tea.

Consists of dietary fibre

Because of the reduced exercise level and the widespread misconception that no vegetables should be consumed while confined, constipation is a regular problem.

The Chinese diet traditionally includes a lot of sesame oil, ginger, and alcohol. Common dishes served in confinement are:

cooking pigs trotters in vinegar and ginger

Fish soup cooked in papaya is thought to increase milk production.

Sesame oil-cooked chicken

Pork kidney and liver

Others might also:

Consume five to six meals each day, and wash the rice bowl in scalding water afterward.

To prevent water retention while confined, refrain from drinking water and opt for a carefully crafted beverage made from herbs and preserved dates.

Steer clear of raw, "cooling," and dishes that were prepared the day before.

Confinement Do's And Don'ts

Don'ts

Here's a list of dos and don'ts for confinement and post-pregnancy for all you new mums.

Don't be a superwoman

If you're somebody who used to excel in multitasking, it's time to relinquish that title for a while.

Caring for your baby and getting enough rest alone will keep you busy daily.

Let hubby attend to matters for a while

Everything can be shelved; only attend to matters if it needs immediate attention.

Don't commit yourself to any strenuous activity such as moving house or racquetball playing.

Let him take advantage of his paternity leave. If it's not possible, then maybe you should think about getting a confinement nanny to help out.

Workouts are a no-go

Avoid working out for the first 40 days after giving birth, even if you're up and about by then.

Your body is still not ready for high-impact workouts for several weeks.

Although most mothers are usually back on their feet within two weeks of giving birth, they are better off restricting themselves to low-impact activities.

It's not uncommon for many mothers to engage in yoga exercises around this time.

Sex? No!

You've just had your baby hence muscles and whatnots are probably very sore. Sexual intercourse should preferably only resume after the postnatal check-up.

Of course, with the hormones going haywire in you, sex may be something you would pounce on.

Refrain yourself for six weeks if possible. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Dos

If the previous paragraph has upset your husband, here's something he can rejoice about. When we said preferably no sex, we didn't rule out foreplay.

Hand petting by you on him or vice versa is encouraged.

You don't want to reach a point where you both lose interest in sex (although we have our doubts over any man ever losing interest in sex!).

Do build up on good nutrition

We are not just saying this to help you get into the process of regaining your strength or to supplement the baby with the necessities when you breastfeed.

We are insisting on this because studies have shown that good nutrition (with good moral support) prevents mood swings and hence decrease postpartum depression.

Drink lots of water

Before you roll your eyes at us and mumble that you already know that, allow us to emphasise why we are not just telling you, but writing it in capital letters and highlighting it.

Flushing out toxins and aiding in digestion and elimination is just general stuff water helps with. Drinking heaps of water also helps facilitate milk production.

Do get a postnatal massage if possible

The benefits of getting a massage are tenfold. Not only does the massage provide relaxation, but it also releases stress, relieves aches on the shoulders and neck, hastens the reduction of fluid retention, helps the uterus to shrink to its original size and reduces cellulite.

If you have delivered via C-section, then consult a massage therapist before you partake in this massage.

Rest and more rest

Nursing affects the hormones and thus would leave you exhausted. There is no such thing as too much rest for a mother who has just given birth.

Try and master the art of catnapping. This will be extra beneficial when you need to wake up in the middle of the night and feed the baby.

So there you have it — some do's and don'ts that you should be aware of in those first 40 days. With these confinement tips in mind, do enjoy the arrival of your little one and rest well.

