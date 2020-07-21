Confused about immunity boosters? Here's a quick lowdown

But why are people obsessed with immune levels? Well, for starters, having a healthy immune system reduces your susceptibility to common viruses and infections.

But before we go into whether immunity boosters are worth the hype, we should know how our immune system actually works.

Our innate immunity (from birth) adapts to and learns of the various viruses and bacteria that can harm us as we grow. This then transforms into something called adaptive immunity.

Your immune system is your body’s natural defence against antigens (foreign substances), which cause bacterial and viral infections. White blood cells play a big role in the system, and they are responsible for sensing, remembering and attacking these antigens.