Conquering the currents: A kayaker's journey from fear to leadership

Kayaking isn't just a sport; it's a test of endurance, resilience, and the ability to face nature head-on. For Pulipati Shailesh Avinash, a 26-year-old mechanical engineer and freelance kayaking coach, the waters around Singapore have been both a source of joy and a humbling reminder of the raw power of nature.

His journey from a recreational kayaker to a dedicated coach is marked by a harrowing encounter with strong currents, an experience that nearly shook his confidence.

But instead of letting fear dictate his relationship with the sport, Shailesh used it as a catalyst for growth — both as a kayaker and a leader.

Facing the power of nature

Shailesh's introduction to kayaking was fairly routine, beginning during his polytechnic days when he would kayak recreationally. But it was a particular expedition that tested his mettle, one that turned a casual outing into a battle against nature.

"On one of my OBS expeditions from East Coast to Pulau Ubin, we faced strong currents at Changi Exhibition Centre. The currents were so strong that we were treadmilling for almost an hour and a half. We paddled continuously but stayed at the same spot," he recalls, the memory still vivid in his mind.

The experience was more than just physically draining — it was a lesson in humility. "I think at that moment, we all felt so powerless, and we realised how powerful the forces of nature can be."

But instead of retreating from kayaking after this close call, Shailesh found a new perspective. "I have since accepted the fact that we humans are minuscule in comparison to the forces of nature," he says. This understanding didn't make him abandon the sport; rather, it deepened his respect for the environment and sharpened his focus on safety.

Turning fear into strength

For many, such an intense experience might have marked the end of their kayaking days. But Shailesh took it as a challenge to better himself and those around him. His newfound respect for the water led him to become a more cautious and meticulous planner.

"Ever since that incident, for long expeditions, I have placed higher emphasis on tidal streams and included more contingency scenarios as part of the expedition planning," he says. This approach not only makes him a safer kayaker but also a more dependable leader.

His journey didn't stop at personal growth; it expanded to include teaching and guiding others. Completing his coaching course at PAssion Wave (which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year), Shailesh became a freelance kayaking coach. "I was fortunate to have good kayaking coaches at PAssion Wave, who are passionate and are always willing to provide advice.

Even after my kayaking course, the coaches would make us feel welcome and continue to inspire us," he says. Now, he strives to be that source of inspiration for others, helping new kayakers build their confidence and skill.

A broader perspective

Through kayaking, Shailesh has not only conquered his fear of strong currents but has also gained valuable life lessons.

"Kayaking has allowed me to open up to others more by adopting an adventure mindset," he says. This mindset has spilled over into his professional life as well, where he now prioritises what truly matters, both at work and in life.

"This passion also teaches you to appreciate the grand scheme of things and what to prioritise in life: family, time, love, acceptance, etc."

Kayaking, for Shailesh, has become more than just a hobby — it's a way of life. It's a reminder of the delicate balance between man and nature, and how the challenges we face on the water can prepare us for those on land.

His story is a testament to the idea that even the most daunting experiences can be transformed into opportunities for growth and leadership.

Embracing the challenge

As Shailesh continues to kayak and coach, he looks forward to pushing his limits even further. "I hope to improve my kayaking skills by pursuing a 4 Star (Sea)*, which trains my situational awareness of the sea and strengthens my technical kayaking skills," he says.

This pursuit is not just about personal achievement; it's about becoming a more capable leader and a better mentor to those who are just starting their kayaking journey.

Considering taking up kayaking in Singapore? Shailesh's story serves as a powerful reminder: the sea may be vast and unpredictable, but with the right mindset, preparation, and community, even the strongest currents can be conquered.

*4 Star Award (Sea) is an environment-specific (Sea and Open water with waves of at least 0.5m in height) journeying award that confirms the candidates' competence to journey on technically demanding water, requiring judgement and refinement of techniques.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.