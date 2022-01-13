Constance Song launches own brand of gourmet Iberico bak kwa, prices start from $88

Last week, veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan announced that she will be launching a truffle 'pen cai' dish under her new F&B brand, Huan In A Million.

And she isn't the only local celebrity who has something special in store for Chinese New Year. Actress Constance Song is now selling gourmet Iberico pork bak kwa just for the occasion.

This will be launched under Regalo, an online luxury F&B concept that she and her friend started together.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur told 8days.sg that she previously considered selling bak kwa.

“I heard that it is very profitable and that bak kwa sales during Chinese New Year is enough to cover [a shop’s profits] the entire year, so I thought it would be nice if I could sell bak kwa,” she shared.

According to Regalo, the bak kwa is made with the finest Iberico pork that is "famed for its marbling fats".

The bak kwa also comes marinated in a special blend of Chinese herbs before being hand-grilled in charcoal masonry.

To maintain the freshness and tenderness of the bak kwa, each individual piece is vacuum sealed.

It's so good that Constance claims that she "can eat five slices in one sitting".

Prices start from $88

There are a total of three different bak kwa bundles available to choose from.

The most affordable of the lot is the Celebration Bundle ($88), which comes with 500 grams of bak kwa and a mini 187ml bottle of Sachi Soy Wine.

Celebration Bundle. PHOTO: Regalo

If you aren't a fan of wine, you can opt for the Prosperity Bundle ($138) which comes with 1kg of bak kwa and a complimentary $50 BRDL Restaurant & Bar dining voucher.

Prosperity Bundle. PHOTO: Regalo

Finally, there is the Abundance Bundle ($168) which comes with 1kg of bak kwa, a mini bottle of Sachi Soy Wine and a complimentary $50 BRDL Restaurant & Bar dining voucher.

Abundance Bundle. PHOTO: Regalo

Interested parties can make a pre-order on the Regalo website and the last order cut-off date is on Jan 25 at 6pm.

The bundles will be delivered from Jan 18 to 27 with a flat delivery fee of $10 per location. Orders above $100 will get to enjoy free delivery.

Also read: From poetry to pastry: Influencer Nicole Choo opens her own online business selling croissants

melissateo@asiaone.com