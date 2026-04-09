Singaporean content creator tries to travel the world without spending his own money, makes it to Japan so far

What if you could travel around the world without spending a single cent of your own?

Attempting to do just that is 27-year-old content creator Ng Yi Hui, who set himself a challenge to get from Singapore to Peru without using any of his own money.

The Singaporean first started posting about this endeavour on March 27 on social media, and he has garnered support from netizens. Some have left positive comments such as "Let's gooo bro! Love this adventure!", and "This is so wholesome".

His journey began on the streets of Singapore, where he cobbled together the dollars needed for the first leg of his journey to Taiwan.

He did so by asking strangers for spare bills, performing magic tricks in exchange for cash and by selling cookies.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@__yihui/video/7622328446131129607[/embed]

In order to save his hard-earned money, he went around hawker centres asking for leftovers from strangers, who were surprisingly generous.

One uncle even asked him to join his table of seniors, fed him rojak, then bought him a drink before giving him some cash and wishing him the best of luck on his journey.

He also tried sleeping in a tent, and even spent the night in a stranger's house.

Yi Hui reveals that he is undertaking this journey together with his best friend — fellow content creator Michael Collins.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (April 9), Yi Hui shared that the duo's aim is to get to the opposite end of the world.

"The idea was to hit Peru because it's the country on the other side of the globe from Singapore. I think it's called an antipode," he said, while revealing that they had just touched down at Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

"The actual antipode of Singapore is somewhere deep in the Ecuadorian forest, so we found a spot nearby to make it our end goal instead."

The two friends had just made their way to Japan from Taiwan. They plan to fly to Hawaii next and on to Peru from there. "But this is still subject to changes," he qualifies.

When asked how the journey has been thus far, Yi Hui said that he has been "super blessed" and that life always works out in mysterious ways.

"The Singapore and Taiwan segments have been really fun, eye-opening and challenge-wise, a success. But I guess I won't reveal too much about what we did in Taiwan before we post more about it!"

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@__yihui/video/7623687642323946759[/embed]

Not his first rodeo

This is not the first time Yi Hui is travelling without a dime in his wallet.

Earlier in January, he made his way from Singapore to Thailand by hitchhiking. His final destination? Krabi.

The series of videos about that undertaking revealed how kind and generous strangers can be. Even though Yi Hui faced his fair share of rejections, almost wanting to give up during certain legs, he persevered and eventually arrived at the end point, with the beautiful beaches of Krabi being his reward.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@__yihui/video/7602240613227957511[/embed]

Still, beyond the simple act of travelling, there is a deeper intention behind this challenge that Yi Hui has now set twice for himself.

"I think the beauty of travelling with restrictions such as this introduces another dimension of experience, as I am forced to be outside of my comfort zone almost all the time," he said.

"It allows us to connect genuinely with people on the way, see and learn their way of life, and ultimately see if this challenge is possible relying only on the kindness of strangers."

In case you're thinking that he is being reckless with these trips, Yi Hui shares that safety is always a "non-negotiable".

"We made sure to get the necessary jabs for the countries we planned to head to before leaving Singapore, and got insurance covered as well."

Support from friends and family

With this trip being a more ambitious adventure, there was ultimately some naysaying from those close to him.

"There were some 'no way!'s and 'cannot be!'s," he told AsiaOne, but added that the majority of his friends and family were supportive and urged him to stay safe while he travels to the other end of the globe.

"I'm hoping to continue having these unique shared experiences with people around the world, and have these stories and experiences to remember life by, and hopefully to be once again reminded that people are still nice in this world."

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dannon.har@asiaone.com