Cooking made easy: Where to get DIY meal kits in Singapore

Take away the hassle of grocery shopping from the equation of cooking and you get DIY meals.

These convenient ready-to-cook sets are the perfect entry point for amateur cooks who want homecooked food without getting too down and dirty.

Plus, chances of messing up your meal are significantly lower as most of these kits include detailed recipes.

Without further ado, here’s where to get your DIY meal kits for effortlessly delicious meals at home.

1. Bar Cicheti

Think you got what it takes to be the best pizza chef out there? Put your pizzaiolo skills to the test with our new DIY... Posted by Cicheti on Monday, June 1, 2020

Judging by their delectable handmade pasta dishes, you wouldn’t expect any less from their DIY Fresh Pasta Kits.

Straying away from common shapes, their kits include Tagliatelle ($9), Parpadelle ($9) and Casarecce ($7).

After picking your preferred type of homemade pasta, it’s time for the sauces – add on piquant varieties like Beef Bolognese ($12), Lamb Ragu with Porcine ($13), Basil Pesto ($9) and Arrabiata ($8).

For the complete Bar Cicheti experience, order a bottle of natural wine (or two) to pair with your pasta.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089264, p.+65 8872 8048.

Open 11.30am-9.30pm daily.

Fresh DIY Pasta Kits are available for delivery and takeaway here.

2. Bella Pizza

Bella Pizza misses our families and their littles so here’s a fun family-bonding activity to keep them entertained till... Posted by Bella Pizza on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

If you have always wanted to toss pizza dough, this is your chance.

Bella Pizza’s DIY kit has everything you need to make a cheesy golden pie, from the pillowy dough to all the toppings.

Both their Single Dough Kit ($18) and Double Dough Kit ($25) come with Tuscan tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.

Extra toppings like Salami ($5) and Pineapples ($2) are available, and they also have a Calzone Kit ($22) – think flaky pizza puff stuffed with ricotta cheese, ham and more.

Besides recipe cards with your delivery, they’ve uploaded video tutorials on their Facebook page.

Bella Pizza is located at 30 Robertson Quay, #01-14 Riverside View, 238251, p.+65 6734 0139.

Open Mon-Thu 11am-10.30pm, Fri-Sun 11am-11.30pm.

DIY Kits are available for takeaway.

Call +65 6836 5692 to place orders.

3. Ajumma’s

Craving an authentic Korean meal? Whip it up yourself with Ajumma’s Survival Kits.

Their selection of 10 kits features crowd favourites such as Army Base Stew with ingredients like cheese and rice cakes, Wagyu Chappaguri ($25.90) aka Parasite’s infamous Ram-don and their Signature Beef Kalbi ($17.90).

Follow the given recipe closely and you will have delicious Korean dishes to tuck into in a matter of few minutes.

Ajumma is located at 107 North Bridge Rd, #B1-31 Funan Mall, Singapore 179105; B1 @ The Cathay, 2 Handy Road, B1, 23, 229233.

Open 11.30am–9.30pm daily.

Order the Survival Kits via Instagram DM @ ajummasg or call +65 8798 2305.

4. Morton’s The Steakhouse

You bring dad, and we'll take care of the rest. This Father's Day, enjoy a delicious 3-Course dinner including a... Posted by Morton's The Steakhouse on Monday, June 15, 2020

Planning a romantic dinner date at home? Why not take it up a notch and cook it together too?

Morton’s To-Go Steak Kits showcase the finest cuts of meat that would make for seductively juicy grilled steaks.

Package A ($158 for two) includes centre-cut filet mignon, cold water lobster tails, salad, a choice of one side and a sinful New York cheesecake for a complete feast.

If you are cooking for your family, opt for the larger Package for four to five persons ($288) that features more cuts of meat like ribeye and New York strip.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is located at 5 Raffles Ave, Fourth Storey Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 039797, p.+65 6339 3740.

The Home Kits are available for delivery and takeaway.

Call +65 6339 3140 to place orders.

5. Papi’s Tacos

Because every day should be Taco Tuesday, we offer island-wide delivery via Oddle. Visit https://papistacos.oddle.me to place your order now. 🌮🌮🌮 #papiknowsbest Posted by Papi's Tacos on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

While a visit to this vibrant Mexican taqueria has to wait, you don’t have to wait on sinking your teeth into their moreish tacos.

Feeding four to eight, their DIY Tacos (from $99) equips you with all the ingredients needed to craft your very own pockets of deliciousness.

Choose three fillings and three sides from toothsome options like pulled pork, chicken, and chipotle aioli.

All you have to do is heat up the tortillas and pack them with the scrumptious fillings.

Cap off your Mexican party with Pre-mixed Margaritas (from $60, one-litre bottle) in flavours ranging from classic lime to feisty habanero chili.

Papi’s Tacos is located at 39 Seah St, Singapore 188395, p.+65 6258 0701.

Open Sun-Thu 9am–12.30pm, Fri-Sat 9am–12.30am.

DIY Tacos are available for delivery and takeaway here.

6. Preludio

THE PRELUDIO MINI BOX, a way for us to be close to you and those you love.⁠ ⁠ Order now from The Preludio Shop 🔗https://order.preludio.sg⁠ Posted by Preludio on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Take the Preludio experience home with chef-owner Fernando’s specially curated Preludio Box (from $208, serves four).

This box is packed to the brim with Preludio’s signature favourites from chapter one and two.

Look forward to cooking the La Cortina signature pasta and finishing off the semi-prepped wagyu beef short rib with Chef Fernando’s tips.

The box also includes ready-to-eat creations like the mushroom glaze slathered-rye bread rolls and pastry chef Elena’s sweet treats, that you can munch on while you cook.

Preludio is located at 182 Cecil St, #03-01/02 Frasers Tower, Singapore 069547, p.+65 6904 5686.

Open 12pm–9pm daily.

The Preludio box is available for delivery. Order through Preludio Shop.

7. Park Bench Deli

Life is like a sandwich, you have to fill it with the best ingredients. #parkbenchdeli Posted by Park Bench Deli on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Start off your day right with Park Bench Deli’s amazing sandwiches.

The cherry on top? You get to recreate these bad boys at home thanks to their DIY meal packs.

Go all out with the indulgent Pastrami Reuben Kit ($75), featuring house-cured & smoked pastrami, creamy Russian dressing, tender Swiss cheese and rye bread.

Each kit serves up to four people so there’s more than enough to go around.

Alternatively, the Cheeseburger Pack ($72) comes with fresh beef patties and cushiony potato buns along with their special PBD burger sauce for an equally decadent treat.

Park Bench Deli is located at Telok Ayer St, 179, Singapore 068627, p.+65 6815 4600.

Open Wed-Sun 11am-8pm.

DIY meal packs are available for delivery here.

8. Butcher Boy

Boy, have we got the Kit for you this Father’s Day 🍔 200grams of Premium Wagyu per Burger Patty! Super fun weekend kit for the entire family. Limited stock available, so pre-order your kit today! Posted by Butcher Boy on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Fancy a big white fluffy bao? Look no further than Butcher Boy’s Build A Bao Kit ($48 for 6pc, $88 for 12pc).

Fry or bake the buttermilk fried chicken fillet, and nestle it in the pillowy bao with tangy cucumber pickles and a splash of soya mayo for a tasty no-frills snack.

The components of the kit, including the meat and sauce, can be customised according to your tastes.

Also available as part of their Asian-inspired offerings is the DIY Dumplings Kit ($48) showcasing ingredients for their famed Laksa dumplings and even a traditional bamboo steamer.

Butcher Boy is located at 31 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089138, p.+75 6221 6833.

Open Tue-Sun 12pm–9pm.

DIY kits are available for delivery and takeaway here.

9. Janice Wong

Happy to Collaborate with The Macallan for a special limited edition Subscription Box! In Every subscription box comes a... Posted by Janice Wong on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Learn how to bake like a pro with Janice Wong’s Bake at Home range comprising premixes and DIY kits.

Whip up anything from luxurious Chocolate Truffles ($63) to spongey Red Velvet Chocolate Cakes ($6.90, 464g).

The DIY kits as they come with all the ingredients – down to the eggs – and equipment needed.

On top of step-by-step recipes, instructional videos are also available on her Instagram page.

Janice Wong‘s Bake at Home range is available for delivery. Order through her website here.

