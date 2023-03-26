Cooking schools in Singapore to hone your culinary skills

Cooking is a skill as old as… well, time. It combines science, art and (yay!) shopping. When done right, it yields delicious, pleasurable results for both the diner and the cook, which probably explains why many of us love spending time in the kitchen.

Sure, you could learn to cook from the countless recipes and videos on the web or lose yourself in the glossy images and instructions of a cookbook. But for those in search or more detailed instruction, nothing beats a good old cooking class. Where to find those? Read on for a handful of places that’ll help you master everything from the basics to the Michelin-star skills.

If you’ve always wanted to master Japanese cuisine, this cooking school from Japan is as good as it gets. Its Japanese Home Cooking curriculum covers everything from donburi and seafood preparation, uses for miso, noodle dishes, tempura and masterclasses in dashi.

There are baking classes, a course on wagashi (Japanese sweets), and one for kids as well. The fact that it has outlets across Singapore is a huge plus.

This Halal-certified establishment offers a wide swathe of cooking and baking classes, including one that involves a jaunt to the wet market to learn to pick out the freshest ingredients.

Try your hand at cake baking and decorating or get your girls together for a bridal shower macaron class. You could also learn to make mooncakes or dim sum, or perfect your sushi skills. The list of classes here is tres impressive.

Among the well-known names that lead classes at this school are author and chef Devagi Sanmugam, award-winning cookbook author and food historian Christopher Tan, and MasterChef Singapore judge Audra Morrice.

They each bring their own original spins to themes such as North Indian Street Food, Tender Hearted Cakes (think Gula Melaka and Durian, and Toasted Walnut pudding cakes), and Cooking Over the Flame. Set on the ground floor of a sprawling shophouse, the classes here see students seated around an intimate kitchen counter right in front of the chefs.

Set inside furniture company W Atelier’s showroom, My Turn To Host’s impressive line-up of instructors often features Michelin-starred chefs and some of the dining industry’s best-known names.

The likes of Asian Pastry Chef of the Year 2022 Maira Yeo, two-Michelin-starred chef Mano Thevar, and founder of well-known bakery B.A.O. Christophe Grilo have all passed through the classroom. Founder Katherine Atmadiredja curates a great list of dishes that are unfussy but require enough skill to impress your family and friends when you turn them out at your next dinner party.

The wide range of classes at this cooking school means there are options aplenty. Children’s parties, corporate team-building events, and a whole curriculum that spans basic cooking skills to advanced culinary courses (none of which are Skills Future-supported, though).

There are also themed classes including Chinese Local Soft Breads, Hong Kong Comfort Food and Thai Boat Noodles, mostly taught by Palate Sensations’ in-house team. Relatively new to the line-up: Basic Food Photography and Plant-based Cuisine.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.