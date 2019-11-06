Cool manly things to gift your old man this Father's Day

With Father's Day right around the corner, some of you might be racking your brain to figure out the perfect gift.

As someone who has been in the same boat, I know how you feel so we have a list of cool and manly gifts that all kinds of dads will love.

12 GIFTS FOR YOUR FAVOURITE OL' MAN

Every father is different so we found some gifts we think they would appreciate no matter what their interests are. So without further delay. here you go.

1. A LIMPEH SHIRT

Photo: wetteeshirt.co

This is a gift for the fun dads out there. Lim Peh is a Hokkien term translated directly as your father. This is the T-shirt to buy for those of you who want to make sure people know who your father is.

2. A FITNESS TRACKER

Photo: amazon.com

For those of you who want your dad to know you want them to keep a healthy lifestyle in their later years, this is the perfect bonding gift. Get matching trackers for both of you and challenge your dad for a weekly run together.

Website: You can find it a large selection of fitness trackers on Lazada and Shopee.

Price: from $29.98

3. A FILTERING WATER BOTTLE

Photo: amazon.com

Another gift for your dad's health, the Brita currently has one of the best water bottles with an in-built filtration system to protect him from chlorine and other contaminants.

Website: You can find it on Lazada.

Price: from $19.94

4. A COCKTAIL SHAKER SET

Photo: qoo10.sg

Something to help your dad feel fancier by making his after-work drinks. This cocktail shaker set will make sure it will feel like it's a special occasion every time he has a drink. Also, it is the perfect excuse to take a cocktail class together.

Website: You can find it on Qoo10.

Price: from $38

5. AN ELECTRIC SHAVER

Photo: amazon.com

Every dad could use a mid-range electric shaver to make their mornings just that bit more convenient and this easy to clean shaver is just the one for the job.

Website: You can find it on Shopee.

Price: from $42.94

6. A TRAVEL PILLOW

Photo: theplanettraveller.com

Perfect for the dad that travels frequently for business or even just a dad who is tired all the time, this compact neck pillow will be your dad's new favourite travel companion.

Want to take the gifting up a notch? Offer dad a trip somewhere so he has the chance of using the travel pillow for the first time. You can see all the travel deals happening right now here.

Website: You can find this model on The Planet Traveller here. Or browse different models on Cotton On.

Price: from $36

7. A DAD JOKE BOOK

Photo: amazon.com

Does your father have a sense of humour? Most dads love telling bad jokes so why not help them update their collection for the next family gathering to be just a little bit more awkward.

Website: You can find it on Amazon here.

Price: from $5.19

8. A WATERPROOF WATCH

Photo: amazon.com

Here is a simple reasonably priced watch dads can take into the shower. This classically designed watch is a great gift for any stylish dad.

Website: Get reasonably prices man watches at Zalora and Asos.

Price: from $14.99

9. A COFFEE SUBSCRIPTION TO SUBSTITUTE HIS REGULAR KOPI

Photo: themakscoffee.com

Every dad has their own morning coffee ritual to prepare them for a long day so why not gift them something to mix it up. This special monthly coffee subscription will deliver your dad coffee and postcard from a new country each month based on their personal preferences.

Website: You can find it on The Maks Coffee here.

Price: $45 for a 3-month subscription(excluding shipping).

10. A NECK MASSAGER

Photo: qoo10.sg

After a long day of work, all dads enjoy some time relaxing on their chair. This neck massager can be attached to any chair so your dad can even use it for those drives to work.

Website: You can find it on Qoo10 here.

Price: from $89.64.

11. A WIRELESS CHARGING DOCK

Photo: amazon.com

Does your father spend more time on his smartphone than you? This sleek charging dock will be a great addition to any dad's workspace.

12. A DINNER WITH DAD

Or maybe you just feel you haven't been spending enough quality time with your dad, Father's Day is the perfect occasion to change that. There are many restaurants which offer a discount or deals like fathers dine for free for every 3 paying adults. Check ShopBack Go for the latest restaurants deals.

So spoil your dad this Father's Day with some of these surprises! For more gift inspiration and shopping deals check our Limpeh Day page here.

