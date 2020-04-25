Coolest outfits worn by Kwon Nara-in Itaewon Class

There's been a wave of much hyped-about k-dramas taking over our social media feeds and Whatsapp group chat conversations lately.
There was, of course, Crash Landing On You, which was a big hit amongst fans - and then at the end of January, we were treated to another entertaining series released by Netflix: Itaewon Class.
Playing one of the lead female characters, Oh Soo-ah, who is also a former member of the girl group Hello Venus, Kwon Nara was seen rocking plenty of covetable outfits during the run of the series.
Playing the role of Park Sae-ro-yi's (played by Park Seo-joon) first love in high school who went on to work as the head of the strategic planning team at Sae-ro-ri's rival corporation, the fierce and capable Soo-ah is a powerful and confident woman who oozes of sophisticated.
Her arsenal of plaid suits, tie-neck chiffon blouses and tailored co-ords delivers an excellent masterclass in chic power dressing at the workplace. Check out our favourite fashion moments from Kwon Nara on screen below.
Power suiting in pink
We never knew we needed a power suit in cotton candy pink until the very moment we laid eyes on this outfit.
In the earlier episodes, the series reintroduces to Kwon Nara's character after a seven-year time jump and she's dressed in this pastel pink pantsuit with a white blouse layered underneath.
A pastel suit looks especially striking, experimental and eye-catching. Opt for a contemporary oversized silhouette for the jacket and relaxed-fit wide-leg trousers for a modern look.
Chic skirt suits
Dressed in a longline grey plaid blazer with a matching knee-length skirt with an asymmetrical hemline, Kwon Nara looked sophisticated and feminine while taking a stroll down the streets of Itaewon.
Chic and sensible for the daily nine-to-five, this ensemble will look great teamed with a chunky sole ankle boot or pair of polished loafers.
Feminine tailoring
Kwon Nara's character donned plenty of tailored suits throughout the series.
Teaming a double-breasted grey suit jacket with a pair of matching slim-fit trousers and a classic white shirt, this effortless ensemble inspires us to dip our toes further into the world of well-tailored pantsuits.
A plaid print suit, such as this number seen on her, has all the charisma of a classy, confident girl boss.
Graphic prints
Reigning our love for donning graphic prints, the actress is seen here in a tie-neck blouse rendered in a black and white houndstooth print.
Coordinating it with a light blue woollen coat, a pristine white mini box bag and a black knee-length skirt, Kwon Nara exudes a prim and professional vibe.
The ladylike tie-neck blouse is a classic workwear staple that looks affluent - mix that with a bold graphic print and you'll get an elevated, interesting look.
Making pinstripes casual
Dressing up a simple white cotton tee with a white pinstripe blazer, dainty gold hoop earrings, a crossbody tote bag and fitted trousers, this business casual look is what we see ourselves wearing on laidback weekends.
Adding a relaxed, casual spin to the power print usually seen on stuffy three-piece suits makes for a stylish juxtaposition we can get behind.
Plaid, plaid and more plaid
Dressed in a snappy black and grey double-breasted plaid suit jacket with nautical gold buttons and a pair of high-waisted black trousers, Kwon Nara looks preppy and modern in this sharp sophisticated ensemble.
Though it may be a bold statement piece, a polished plaid blazer is actually pretty versatile and would work with almost anything in an existing work wardrobe, from a pencil skirt to classic cropped trousers.
Our favourite way to style it? With cigarette trousers with a graphic tee underneath.
A matching waistcoat
This is one of our favourite outfits worn by the actress in Itaewon Class.
This interesting multilayered look is composed of a grey fitted turtleneck top worn underneath a brown waistcoat, a matching blazer with strong structured shoulders and a pair of fitted black pants.
To add, Kwon Nara's character also wore a colourful printed neck scarf to jazz up the outfit, finishing the look with a colour blocking emerald and burgundy tote bag.
Prim in tweed
Over the course of the series, we've gotten used to seeing Kwon Nara's character in covetable tailoring and sharp, dominating silhouettes such that this ensemble offered a refreshing twist for a change.
Donning one of her character's softest looks in the series, Kwon Nara looks demure and sweet in a pastel blue tweed and knee-high suede boots.
The cropped boucle tweed jacket and mini skirt combo was worn with a Victorian white ruffle neck blouse.
This article was first published in Her World Online.