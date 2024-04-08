Fight the heat with a cool new bed: Cooling mattresses and bed linen up to 90 per cent off at Four Star sale

With the forecast of a hot and humid summer season, it's time we look at unconventional ways of keeping cool.

Why not consider switching out your old mattresses for a cooling new bed set at Four Star's Hari Raya Warehouse Clearance Sale happening from Apr 10 to 14.

Up for grabs are different types of mattresses, bed frames and linens with discounts as high as 90 per cent off! Read on to find out how you can bring home a cool new bed without breaking the bank.

Mattresses going for as low as $199

Perhaps the key to a comfortable night's rest in hot and humid Singapore is getting a mattress that keeps us cool.

Made with a cool gel foam and materials that absorb your body's warmth for cooler sleep, Four Star's cooling mattresses are your best companions even on sweltering nights.

Did we also mention that the cooling mattresses are Four Star's current best sellers? Get your hands on it at heavily discounted prices before it all runs out!

Are back aches and pains disturbing your rest? Four Star has your back (literally) with mattresses made for back support also going on sale of up to 90 per cent off.

Reach a new level of comfort with the individual pocket spring system that supports your spine as you sleep. Choose from single to king sized mattresses with prices starting from $199.

Back care mattresses are also available for the little ones with the Kids Peadic mattress line, designed to be durable and anti-bacterial for their sensitive needs. Get them at prices as low as $199 only at this edition of Four Star's Clearance Sale.

Cooling bedsheets up for grabs

Why stop at just getting a cooling mattress? Swap out your old bedlinens for new ones from Hygge B.

Made from bamboo fibre, Hygge B's signature fabric is durable, smooth, soft and most importantly, cooling and breathable.

Designed to have efficient moisture management and yet gentle enough on the skin, Hygge B's linens are a must-have for a comfortable night's sleep.

Bed frames on clearance

Snag heavy discounts on designer bed frames and more at this five-day sale.

Declutter your bedroom with Four Star's range of storage beds or get the little ones their own pull-out beds with prices as low as $199.

Additionally, enjoy free gifts when you make your purchases at Four Star's Clearance Sale.

Besides that, GST is absorbed by Four Star for every item at the clearance sale, securing extra savings when you spend big!

Other exclusive benefits include:

Free parking or taxi claims

Free delivery

Up to 15-year warranty

Interest-free instalment plans for up to 12 months

