Coping with layoffs: Effective strategies to manage stress and stay positive

Layoffs have become increasingly widespread across industries recently, which can have a negative impact on many individuals in different sectors. This can bring about increased stress and anxiety, amongst a myriad of other challenges.

With that, affected employees need to be equipped with practical solutions and skills on how to navigate this challenging time and overcome the difficulties that come with it.

From finding ways to get back into the workforce to learning how to see loss as an opportunity, here's how you can effectively manage layoffs and stay positive throughout the process.

The first steps to overcoming stress & anxiety from layoffs

Acknowledge and validate your feelings

The first step to processing any negative experience such as getting laid off is to acknowledge and validate your feelings.

Give yourself time to adjust and think of the job loss merely as a temporary setback rather than a permanent situation. Adopting this mindset will help you gradually come to terms with your situation and how to move forward.

Avoiding such negative feelings will only cause them to resurface as pent-up emotions later on, which can have detrimental effects on both your mental and physical health. Always remember that repressing your emotions is an unhealthy coping mechanism during times like these.

Instead, take the time to simply ride out your emotions. The only way out is through.

Take care of yourself and seek support if needed

It's easy to get caught in a rabbit hole of negativity when faced with the challenge of being laid off. That's why it's important to prioritise your mental, emotional, physical and even financial wellbeing.

One way to do this is to find activities and routines that energise you. These could be old hobbies you didn't have time for while you were focused on your full-time job or new interests you've always wanted to try but never had the chance to pursue. Keeping yourself busy with such activities will help you relieve stress and provide a much-needed distraction from time to time.

On a more serious note, seeking help can also be a valuable way to cope with the effects of being laid off. Whether it's reaching out to family and friends for moral support or seeking guidance from a professional, there is no shame in seeking help.

Practice mindfulness and stress management techniques

Always remind yourself that being laid off is not a reflection of your skill set and capabilities. More often than not, most employees get laid off for reasons beyond their control including decreased operations, loss of funds, project cancellations, and the list goes on.

You need to reconfigure your outlook and be conscious of the mindset you're adopting. So acknowledge that the situation was out of your hands and focus on what you can control.

Make it a point to incorporate mindfulness practices and stress management exercises into your daily routine to reduce anxiety while cultivating a sense of calm in the midst of uncertainty.

This can include breathwork, meditation, exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, as well as practicing good sleep hygiene habits.

Staying consistent with these habits can help alleviate stress and anxiety over time.

6 actionable steps to get back in the game

Stay informed and proactive

Keep your tabs open for any developments or news within your industry that can help you in your job search. This information can be valuable in helping you make informed decisions about the next steps in your career.

For instance, check to see if layoffs are occurring across your industry as a whole or just within your company to better gauge your next steps. On top of that, you should also explore which sectors currently have a high demand in the job market and see whether you possess any transferable skills that may be applicable in that field.

Continue to create and maintain structure

Getting laid off doesn't mean you should be inactive. While there may be less activity in your daily routine, try not to let your mind go idle for too long.

Make an effort to still maintain a routine in your daily life, especially in your job search. Create a realistic job-hunting schedule and allocate a specific amount of time for it in a day. Set a target for how many applications you want to submit every day or each week and how many interviews you want to secure.

Instead of working on your job search only when you feel like it, keeping track of your daily activities and having a visual representation of your goals will give you more motivation to reach them.

Stay connected and maintain your networks

Maintaining your network is crucial to those who have been recently laid off.

You may have colleagues who have also been laid off from their departments or perhaps friends from other companies who are experiencing the same thing. By staying in touch with one another and maintaining relationships beyond the workplace, you can create a supportive community during this challenging time.

Beyond providing emotional support, this can also become a platform for sharing potential opportunities and job openings with one another, helping everyone get back on their feet and re-enter the workforce one step at a time.

Embrace continuous learning and skill development

You have more time on your hands now than you ever had before. Why not take the opportunity to refresh your knowledge and enhance your skills?

Regardless of whether it aligns with your current field or an entirely different industry altogether, take the time to explore additional training courses and upskilling opportunities for both personal and professional growth.

But if you're committed to re-entering the workforce as soon as possible, you may want to prioritise skills training that will enhance your resume and boost your job search prospects.

Redefine your career path

This is the perfect opportunity to be reflective and thoughtfully consider what it is you truly want in your career. Do you still see yourself in your line of work? Or do you wish to pursue a different career in a new industry?

This could be a time to explore a change in direction or pivot into a new field, so use this valuable time for reflection and exploration.

Explore alternative opportunities and be open to change

Don't confine yourself to job opportunities and employment options only related to your previous industry or line of work. Instead, take this as a sign to remain open to new possibilities.

Stay flexible and open to change, and explore all the different options out there. The world is your oyster!

Chance for a career switch

Many individuals see layoffs as a chance to finally pursue a career switch, seeing it as a fresh start. In a way, being laid off provides them with that extra push to take the leap of faith as they no longer have anything to lose.

Some look into part-time jobs instead of full-time opportunities to gain new skills and enjoy greater flexibility in their work-life balance. One of the areas where this is most prevalent is in the healthcare industry for obvious reasons.

Even without a professional background in healthcare, people can start from scratch as long as they have the willingness to learn. It is also a growing industry with a continuous demand for more people to enter the field.

Potential healthcare jobs you can consider transitioning into include several assistant roles such as Patient Service Representatives, Medical Receptionists, Aides, and Caregivers, among others.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Hannah is an all-around creative with a flair for travel and photography, and has written extensively on topics surrounding health and eldercare in Singapore. She also only has her coffee black, which should be the only way to drink it.

This article was first published in Homage.