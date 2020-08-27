Coriander mooncake? Here are some of this year's most unusual mooncake flavours

Nope, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. The coriander mooncake you see here is not a prank, unlike a few other companies that thought it'll be a good April Fool's joke.

Taiwanese coriander noodle brand Mr Coriander and Hong Kong bakery Qiu Xi has collaborated to create this special "healthy" mooncake. And it contains three types of cilantro in it.

While I'm sure we all are wondering how it tastes (or not), it apparently has a slight green tea flavour upon first bite. The taste then gives way to a burst of cilantro that's balanced with a tad of sweetness.

It's sold in a box of four at HK$228 (S$40) and is available for pre-order from now till Aug 31.

However, for those who are brave enough to try this flavour (because we are not), it's only available in Hong Kong, so you'll have to find someone willing to ship it over to you.

This isn't the only "interesting" mooncake flavour that we've spotted this year though. Here are other mooncake creations that incorporate flavours we'd never have thought would go together.

Bubble tea mooncake

PHOTO: Facebook/Casahana

For last year's Mid-Autumn Festival, Malaysian company Casahana teamed up with Singaporean durian store iCraveDurians to create brown sugar boba mooncakes. This year, they are back with a new flavour – boba oolong latte.

The new oolong latte boba mooncake is less sweet and contains chewy brown sugar pearls and a latte molten centre.

The mooncakes come in boxes of four and from now till Sep 13, you are able to purchase them at a discounted price of $29.90 on Qoo10. Over in Malaysia, Tealive Asia has also recently introduced their brown sugar tea au lait mooncakes, aka bubble tea mooncakes.

PHOTO: Tealive

The mooncake contains pearls for authenticity and when cut, brown sugar lava oozes from the centre. The box comes with two mooncakes and is sold at RM25 (S$8).

Online pre-orders are limited to 800 sets and delivery is only available in West Malaysia. However, last we checked, it appears to be out of stock, proving it could be quite popular with customers.

Avocado macadamia snowskin mooncake

PHOTO: Kele

Hmm.. avocado and mooncake, we feel a little conflicted putting these two words together, but given how pretty the mooncake looks, we don't mind trying a bite.

As part of Kele's tropical fruits mooncake series, the avocado macadamia flavour is sold together with the mulberry cream cheese flavour in a box of four for $51, if ordered before Sep 20.

Do check out their website for more details, but note that the last day for online orders is Sep 28.

Passion fruit with chin chow snowskin mooncake

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel

As far as mooncakes go, the ultimate pair has been born. Who would have thought that passion fruit and chin chow (grass jelly) could be combined at all?

This unique flavour is a new addition to Fullerton Hotel Singapore's menu this year and is available for purchase from Aug 18 to Oct 1. It is sold in a classic pink or turquoise box at $70, which contains four pieces.

Pork pie mooncakes (HK)

PHOTO: Feather and Bone

That's right, Hong Kong butchery Feather and Bone has launched pork pie mooncakes to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Inspired by a traditional meat pie, the buttery pastry is filled with a bacon-wrapped meat filling consisting of Valenca free-range pork and Lardo di Colonata, which is Tuscan cured pork fat.

The mooncakes are sold in packs of two for HK$178 but available only in Hong Kong.

Abalone egg custard mooncake (HK)

PHOTO: Reign Abalone House

Yet another food invention that stumps us – South African abalone egg custard mini mooncakes by Reign Abalone House. The mooncakes have a creamy egg custard filling and contain diced abalones, giving it a sweet and savoury flavour. Customers in Hong Kong can pre-order a set of two pieces for HK$300 or four pieces for HK$500. Unfortunately, it is not available for shipping to Singapore.

Caviar and winter black truffle mooncake (HK)

PHOTO: Royal Caviar Club

Based in Hong Kong, the Royal Caviar Club boasts the world's first caviar and winter black truffle mooncake.

In collaboration with Chef Nicholas Chew of Guerrilla Lab, the mooncake features ingredients such as Royal Caviar Club Royal Cristal caviar, Australian winter black truffle, truffled potato, and a snow skin outer coating.

However, only 1,000 boxes are available by pre-order in Hong Kong, with each box of four priced at HK$1,380 for early birds (before Sept 11).

Bird’s nest with Japanese sweet potato snowskin mooncake

PHOTO: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Among JW Marriott Singapore South Beach's mooncake collection is the snowskin bird's nest with Japanese sweet potato.

The turquoise-coloured mooncake is priced at $82.24 for eight pieces and only available for orders placed from now till Oct 1.

Peranakan dessert-inspired flavour mooncakes

PHOTO: InterContinental Singapore

The mooncakes by InterContinental Singapore certainly look pretty and while we are not too sure about the taste, the flavours sure sound interesting.

Inspired by classic Peranakan desserts, the four flavours featured in the hotel's snowskin mooncakes heritage collection are chendol, pulut hitam, durian pengat, and pandan and coconut kaya.

For purchases before Sep 29, you can get the heritage set at a discounted price of $59.85.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally held on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, and this year, it would fall on Oct 1.

