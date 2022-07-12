From corporate IT sales to hawking nasi lemak: 40-year-old says she has no regrets

Swapping an office environment for that of a hawker stall is no mean feat. Just ask Alvina Ang.

In May 2021, the 40-year-old left the world of corporate IT sales to run her own hawker stall selling nasi lemak at Redhill.

Despite having no prior experience in the F&B industry, Alvina was keen to make the switch after 15 years of working in multi-national corporations.

Serendipity played its part in the birth of her hawker business, Yay! Nasi Lemak, Alvina tells AsiaOne.

"I happened to chance upon the previous stall owner, who used to sell satay, while helping out at my family's coffee shop," she shares.

The previous stall owner mentioned that he would be giving up his business and retiring.

Alvina took this as her cue to step forward and embark on a new career. Her family members were mostly encouraging and supported this decision, she says.

Entering the F&B landscape is one thing but Alvina now had to make a decision on what to sell.

Given that she's running a one-woman business, Alvina thought of selling food that she could prepare ahead of time so she could "manage the crowd".

Nasi lemak seemed to fit the bill and she even came up with her own tweaks to the classic dish to set her apart from competitors.

According to Alvina, a good plate of nasi lemak should include the trifecta of chicken wings, rice and chilli.

If you're able to take the heat, Yay! Nasi Lemak's rendition of the dish might be right up your alley.

"I make the belacan by myself and it is different from other nasi lemak chilli, which is on the sweeter note. Mine is the spicier version which my customers like a lot," Alvina tells us.

Or how about requesting nacho cheese and drizzling it atop the chicken cutlet set? The hawker stall owner was keen to recommend this version as a good match for those who aren't too keen on spice.

Despite her best efforts to innovate, Alvina admits that running a business in the midst of a global pandemic meant that business was not great early on. In the past year, though, things have "picked up slowly".

Alvina adds that the challenges of running a hawker stall aren't limited to cost alone.

"Previously, you will just get an MC (medical certificate) whenever you feel unwell. But now, you have to be mentally and physically strong so that you will be able to start the day hoping that your food will bring more customers," she says.

Another issue the entrepreneur may not have foreseen is how judgemental some members of the public can be.

"When they see you look young [sic] and it makes them feel that your food will not be nice," she elaborates.

In spite of the struggles and challenges over the last few months, there hasn't been a moment where Alvina regretted her decision to be a hawker.

"I'm enjoying every moment in my business, be it the tough or happy moments."

Address: 125 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150125

Opening hours: Daily, 9am - 2pm, 4pm - 9pm

