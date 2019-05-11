Cos' online store finally ships to Singapore and here are 10 pieces to get ASAP

PHOTO: Instagram/cosstores
Sean Tham
Her World Online

Collection of Style (commonly known as Cos) has just expanded its shipping service.

Previously, its online delivery service only caters to a selected handful of countries, such as the USA, UK and several European countries like Spain and Italy. 

Now, it offers international shipping to 65 different countries that includes Mexico, Malaysia and Singapore.

Since Nov 1, avid fans living in these countries are able to shop comfortably in their homes for highly quality wardrobe basics. 

Standard home delivery costs US$20 (S$27.17), but will be complimentary if orders are above US$200 (S$271.68).

All orders will be shipped out within three to five working days (with the exception of peak periods like sale season or public holidays), and shoppers can expect to receive their goodies within the same time frame once it has been shipped out.

All orders will be shipped from its Tilburg warehouse in the Netherlands via UPS.

As we’re hardcore stans of versatile classics, we’re going to splurge our recent paychecks on these 10 items.

1. CASHMERE SWEATER, $305.61

PHOTO: Cos

2. COTTON HIGH-WAISTED PANTS, $156.20

PHOTO: Cos

3. MERINO WOOL AND TENCEL LYOCELL DRESS, $169.78

PHOTO: Cos

4. WOOL DRESS, $183.36

PHOTO: Cos

5. LYOCELL JUMPSUIT, $237.69

PHOTO: Cos

6.VISCOSE TOP, $134.47

PHOTO: Cos

7. BRASS HAIR BARRETTE, $33.96

PHOTO: Cos

8. BRASS AND GLASS EARRINGS, $52.97

PHOTO: Cos

9. LEATHER CROSS-BODY BAG, $169.78

PHOTO: Cos

10. COW LEATHER WEDGES, $258.07

PHOTO: Cos

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle fashion Online Shopping

