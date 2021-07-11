Cost guide: Best infant formula to buy in Singapore, and where to get them

Contrary to what advertisers would have you believe, infant formulas are largely the same, and any brand sold in Singapore is just as nutritious for your newborn.;

Besides diapers, infant formula will probably be high up on your list of expenses in your baby budget.

Of course, every parent wants the absolute best for their precious little angel, but this could lead to overspending, especially given the high prices of infant formula in Singapore.

This cost guide will help you better manage your infant formula budget.

Which infant formula is best?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that as far as possible, newborns should be breastfed throughout their first six months.

Breastfeeding can continue for as long as two years, although it is recommended to switch to full-cream dairy milk once your baby turns one-year-old.

While mother’s milk is considered ideal for babies, infant formula may be substituted or used to supplement if breastfeeding is unsuccessful or inadequate.

Although there are many brands of infant formula for sale in Singapore, they are made up of the same core ingredients, and are thus mostly similar in nutritional benefits.

Besides, all infant formula brands cleared for sale in Singapore have to comply with the requirements of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority. This includes sticking to minimum and maximum limits in terms of nutrient composition.

In other words, any infant formula you find on supermarket shelves or sold at online stores are largely the same, and equally able to provide your child with the necessary nutrition.

This is useful to know, because as a new parent, you are inevitably confronted with the runaway prices of infant formula in Singapore. So you can rest assured it’s okay to choose as your budget allows.

However, just to be doubly sure, always consult your doctor before starting your infant on formula.

Where to buy infant formula?

Infant formula is easily found in Singapore. Virtually every supermarket and even neighbourhood provision shops are bound to carry some. Even NTUC FairPrice has its own housebrand infant formula.

You’re likely to find a larger range of brands in bigger hypermarkets and when shopping at online grocers.

To ensure you’re buying a legitimate product, it is best to purchase from a brick-and-mortar store. You should also stick only to familiar brands (i.e., those you’ve seen advertising for, or displayed on supermarket shelves in Singapore) and buy only from authorised distributors and reputable websites.

Needless to say, if you come across an unknown brand that’s significantly cheaper, or receive an offer that seems too good to be true, it’s better to err on the side of caution and steer clear of that.

After all, infant formula, while expensive, is something you need only spend on until your baby turns 12 months old, whereupon you can switch to full-cream dairy milk.

Prices of popular infant formula brands in Singapore

In the following cost guide, we will be looking at some popular infant formula brands offered for sale here.

The brands and prices were selected from NTUC FairPrice’s online store.

Brand Retail price Cost per 100gm Notes Abbot Isomil Stage 1 (0 to 6 months) 400gm – $27.30 850gm – $55.45 $6.83 $6.52 Soy-based, vegetarian Abbot Similac Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 400gm – $29.60 850gm - $59.90 1.8kg – $119.20 $7.40 $7.04 $6.62 Gluten-free, halal Abbot Similac NeoSure Special Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 850gm – $62.90 $7.40 For premature and low-weight babies Abbot Similac Organic Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 658gm – $53.80 $8.17 Made from organic ingredients Abbot Similac Total Comfort Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 820gm – $66.90 $8.16 Lactose-free Abbot Similac Total Comfort Infant Milk Formula – Stage 2 (6 months +) 820gm – $61.80 $7.54 Lactose-free Abbot Similac Follow On Milk Formula – Stage 2 (6 months +) 850gm – $54.50 1.8kg – $109.00 $6.41 $6.06 N/A Bellamy’s Organic Infant Milk Formula – Step 1 (0 to 6 months) 900gm – $54.90 $6.10 Organic Bellamy’s Organic Follow-on Milk Formula – Step 2 (6 to 12 months) 900gm – $54.90 $6.10 Organic Dumex Dulac Infant Milk Formula – Step 1 (0 to 6 months) 800gm – $14.80 $1.85 Budget-friendly Dumex Dulac Infant Milk Formula – Step 2 (6 to 12 months) 800gm – $14.80 $1.85 Budget-friendly Enfamil Pro A+ Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 1.8kg – $121.95 $6.78 N/A FairPrice Gold Newborn Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 6 months) 900gm – $29.00 $3.22 Budget-friendly FairPrice Gold Newborn Follow-on Milk Formula – Stage 2 (6 to 12 months) 900gm – $29.00 $3.22 Budget-friendly Frisolac Gold Special Infant Milk Formula – AR (Reflux) – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 400gm – $27.90 $6.98 For infants who require thickened formula Holle Organic Infant Goat Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 months +) 400gm – S$39.90 $9.98 Made from goat’s milk Holle Organic Infant Goat Follow-up Milk Formula – Stage 2 (6 months +) 400gm – $39.90 $9.98 Made from goat’s milk Kendamil Organic Infant Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 12 months) 800gm – $55.95 $6.99 Organic, vegetarian Nature One Dairy Organic Newborn Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 6 months) 900gm – $45.00 $5.00 Organic Nestle Nan Optipro Infant Milk Formula – Stage 1 (0 to 6 months) 850gm – $56.50 $6.65 N/A

Tips to save money on infant formula

At prices hovering around $6 to $8 per 100gm, infant formula isn’t exactly cheap. Here are some tips to help you save money when buying this essential good.

1. Go for budget-friendly brands

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

As pointed out earlier, all infant formula brands sold on the market in Singapore meet health and safety standards.

Hence, a budget-friendly brand like FairPrice Gold or Dumex Dulac can be just as nutritious for your baby – provided he or she isn’t sensitive to lactose or other common ingredients found in infant formula.

2. Buy larger tins

Larger versions of the same formula often cost less, allowing you to eke out some savings over time. For example, you can save up to 10.5 per cent if you choose the largest (1.8kg) tin instead of the smallest one (400gm) when purchasing Abbot Similac Infant Milk Formula.

Having said that, do make sure you store the infant formula properly, lest you’re forced to discard the entire tin due to spoilage!

3. Go for bulk purchases

PHOTO: The Straits Times

As many infant formula brands are imported from overseas, you may find a distributor or importer who is willing to sell you formula in bulk. This could help you to shave off a few more dollars in your baby budget.

Just be sure to take into account delivery fees, as well as minimum order quantities. It’s also a good idea to make sure that your baby likes or at least can tolerate the formula well before you commit to a bulk buy.

4. Trawl for online offers

Infant formula is a hot item in Singapore, which means suppliers are always competing to move as many tins as possible.

As such, you may come across some great promos and deals – such as these ones on Redmart. Be sure to subscribe to your grocer’s mailing lists to be notified whenever such deals are launched.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.