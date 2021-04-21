Cost guide: How much does it cost to repair an iPhone in Singapore?

Official Apple service centres are your best bet for genuine parts, but their high service fees may not be worth your while.
If you need to repair your iPhone, you can choose one of two routes – the official route under Apple-certified repair, or the unofficial route under any mobile repair shop you can find in your neighbourhood or shopping centre.
We’ve gathered the prices for iPhone repair for the three latest series (12, 11 and X), in the next section, based on available online sources.
Price guide for repairs for iPhone X, 11 or 12 in Singapore
The prices displayed in the following table are based on the actual model of your iPhone (i.e., iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, etc). You can expect the Pro or Pro Max models to be more costly to repair, in general.
You’ll notice that while Apple offers a flat $99 fee for battery replacement across all three models, independent mobile shops charge slightly more for new iPhone 12 batteries. However, for the older iPhone models, replacements and repairs tend to be significantly cheaper.
|Service Centre
|iPhone 12
|iPhone 11
|iPhone X
|Apple certified repair
|Screen: $339 – $489
Battery: $99
Others: $589 – $889
|Screen: $299 – $489
Battery: $99
Others: $589 – $889
|Screen: $299 – $489
Battery: $99
Others: $589 – $889
|Mister Mobile
|Screen: $268 – $288
Battery: $128 – $148
Others: $78 – $448
|Screen: $108 – $198
Battery: $68 – $78
Others: $58 – $358
|Screen: $98 – $108
Battery: $48
Others: $48 – $198
|Hitec Mobile and Repair Centre
|Screen: $268 – $288
Battery: $125 – $145
Others: n/a
|Screen: $108 – $198
Battery: $65 – $75
Others: From $68
|Screen: $98 – $128
Battery: $45
Others: From $48
|LYK Mobile
|Screen: n/a
Battery: n/a
Others: n/a
|Screen: $160 – $240
Battery: $75 – $85
Others: $50 – $420
|Screen: $125 – $165
Battery: $55
Others: $40 – $270
|Mobile Shop Zu’es
|Screen: n/a
Battery: n/a
Others: n/a
|Screen: $110 – $190
Battery: $40 – $60
Others: $40 – $390
|Screen: $90 – $140
Battery: $50 – $55
Others: $35 – $260
1. Apple-certified repair
Location: Apple Stores, or authorised partners
Web: https://support.apple.com/en-sg/iphone/repair/service
If you can’t stand the thought of defiling your iPhone with dodgy spare parts of shady origins, and want genuine parts and certified expertise, then Apple-certified repair is your best option.
The service is available at the three Apple Stores in Jewel, Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands, but if you don’t have the time or inclination to travel to these locations, you can also request for repairs at any one of the authorised service centres under the Apple network.
As seen in the table above, this is the most costly option, and the prices are a good bit higher than other mobile repair shops for similar services. Well, such is the price to pay for originality.
The upside to this? You can pay for the repair with your credit card. Considering how this could cost over a hundred dollars, you can get some decent cashback if you use the right cashback credit card.
It’s not a problem if you don’t have one yet, because we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive comparison across the best cashback credit cards out there.
What about AppleCare+?
Apple offers an extended warranty scheme called AppleCare+ for iPhones, which adds an additional year to the 12-month warranty that comes by default with your phone. It also adds two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months (these are non-cumulative).
With AppleCare+, screen repairs will only cost $42, while other repairs will set you back $148. But you may not want to rush out to get it.
You see, AppleCare+ is offered on a subscription basis and priced according to the model of your iPhone.
While Apple does not publish its AppleCare+ rates, online sources tell us that for an iPhone XS, the subscription fee is around $300. If you’re rocking the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max, we shudder to think how much AppleCare+ will cost for you.
Herein lies the rub. While AppleCare+ reduces your repair fees – if any are needed – its pricey subscription means you may not be getting a good deal in the end. You should weigh carefully your likelihood of mangling your phone against the burden of the added costs.
Maybe just try being more careful, or invest in one of those “indestructible” mobile cases that pop up on your Insta feed every once a while?
2. Mister Mobile
Location: Various
Web: https://www.mistermobile.com.sg
Email: info@mistermobile.com.sg
Tel: 9223 0410
With four shops located in Geylang, Hougang, Jurong and Woodlands, Mister Mobile is a popular mobile phone repair chain that offers a comprehensive suite of services at competitive prices.
Besides the usual cracked screen repair and battery replacement, Mister Mobile can help with a range of issues stemming from camera and lens, charging port, and even the display or motherboard.
Mister Mobile is also CaseTrust certified, which provides an additional layer of assurance. Its iPhone repair services are lower priced than Apple’s – except for battery replacement for iPhone 12s, curiously enough.
3. Hitec Mobile and Repair Centre
Location: 200 Victoria Street, Bugis Junction #03-24, IT Zone at Level 3, S188021
Web: https://hitecmobile.com.sg/
Email: hitecmobile@yahoo.com
Tel: 6336 3017
Another reasonably priced iPhone repair provider is Hitech Mobile, which is located in Bugis Junction.
The shop offers on-the-spot or same day repairs for most common issues faced by iPhone owners, and backs up its service and parts with warranties of up to three months. They also provide a pickup service if you’re too busy to drop off your faulty device for repair.
4. LYK Mobile
Location: 1 Irving Place, The Commerze@Irving #06-02, S369546
Web: https://lykrepair.com/
Email: lykmobilegrp@gmail.com
Tel: 9025 2185
Specialising in Apple products, LYK Mobile offers repairs and servicing for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbook computers.
The service centre is located in the central industrial precinct, but is thankfully only one minute away from Tai Seng MRT station. While the vicinity isn’t the most interesting, there’s a cosy rest area and open pantry for you to enjoy some light refreshments while waiting for your device to be repaired.
LYK Mobile also offers on-site repair service – simply make an appointment to have one of their technicians visit your home or office at a time of your choosing.
5. Mobile Shop Zu’es
Location: Various
Web: https://www.zuesmobileshop.com/
Email: admin@zuesconnections.com
Don’t be fooled by the cutesy facade of its anime-inspired website. Mobile Shop Zu’es is a dedicated mobile phone repair chain with four outlets across Singapore, and a trusted partner to many mobile phone retailers.
Zu’es shops are located in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Potong Pasir and Geylang, carrying out repairs and servicing for iPhones and other popular mobile brands. Its prices are on the lower end of the scale, probably because of its focus on neighbourhood clients.
Should you send your iPhone for repair?
An iPhone is an expensive, high-end product, so when it gets damaged or goes on the fritz, you’re naturally inclined to want to send it for repairs, as a way to “protect your investment” and get the most out of your device.
However, the truth is, mobile phones are designed to be replaced. Batteries wear out, chips slow down, new models debut with cool new features and dazzling new colours… The point is, somewhere down the road, you will replace your mobile phone.
(Mobile phone sellers have even been accused of forcing upgrades upon consumers, by making their products difficult to repair, among other shenanigans.)
Therefore, spending money to repair something that you will eventually replace simply doesn’t make sense – unless you’re doing so to prolong the period of use you can get out of your mobile device.
This means that you should only consider a repair to get your mobile phone back in good working order, or to recover the use of essential features.
But even that has a caveat – depending on when you plan to purchase your next upgrade, you might be better off just temporarily switching to a backup phone.
If all you’re facing are cosmetic blemishes, such as some minor cracks on the screen, scratches or scuff marks, you should think twice before shelling out for a new screen or housing.
Instead, cover them up with a case or screen protector, and resolve to treat your next shiny new iPhone better.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.