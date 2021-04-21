Cost guide: How much does it cost to repair an iPhone in Singapore?

Official Apple service centres are your best bet for genuine parts, but their high service fees may not be worth your while.

If you need to repair your iPhone, you can choose one of two routes – the official route under Apple-certified repair, or the unofficial route under any mobile repair shop you can find in your neighbourhood or shopping centre.

We’ve gathered the prices for iPhone repair for the three latest series (12, 11 and X), in the next section, based on available online sources.

Price guide for repairs for iPhone X, 11 or 12 in Singapore

The prices displayed in the following table are based on the actual model of your iPhone (i.e., iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, etc). You can expect the Pro or Pro Max models to be more costly to repair, in general.

You’ll notice that while Apple offers a flat $99 fee for battery replacement across all three models, independent mobile shops charge slightly more for new iPhone 12 batteries. However, for the older iPhone models, replacements and repairs tend to be significantly cheaper.

Service Centre iPhone 12 iPhone 11 iPhone X Apple certified repair Screen: $339 – $489

Battery: $99

Others: $589 – $889 Screen: $299 – $489

Battery: $99

Others: $589 – $889 Screen: $299 – $489

Battery: $99

Others: $589 – $889 Mister Mobile Screen: $268 – $288

Battery: $128 – $148

Others: $78 – $448 Screen: $108 – $198

Battery: $68 – $78

Others: $58 – $358 Screen: $98 – $108

Battery: $48

Others: $48 – $198 Hitec Mobile and Repair Centre Screen: $268 – $288

Battery: $125 – $145

Others: n/a Screen: $108 – $198

Battery: $65 – $75

Others: From $68 Screen: $98 – $128

Battery: $45

Others: From $48 LYK Mobile Screen: n/a

Battery: n/a

Others: n/a Screen: $160 – $240

Battery: $75 – $85

Others: $50 – $420 Screen: $125 – $165

Battery: $55

Others: $40 – $270 Mobile Shop Zu’es Screen: n/a

Battery: n/a

Others: n/a Screen: $110 – $190

Battery: $40 – $60

Others: $40 – $390 Screen: $90 – $140

Battery: $50 – $55

Others: $35 – $260

1. Apple-certified repair

Location: Apple Stores, or authorised partners

Web: https://support.apple.com/en-sg/iphone/repair/service

If you can’t stand the thought of defiling your iPhone with dodgy spare parts of shady origins, and want genuine parts and certified expertise, then Apple-certified repair is your best option.

The service is available at the three Apple Stores in Jewel, Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands, but if you don’t have the time or inclination to travel to these locations, you can also request for repairs at any one of the authorised service centres under the Apple network.

As seen in the table above, this is the most costly option, and the prices are a good bit higher than other mobile repair shops for similar services. Well, such is the price to pay for originality.

The upside to this? You can pay for the repair with your credit card. Considering how this could cost over a hundred dollars, you can get some decent cashback if you use the right cashback credit card.

It’s not a problem if you don’t have one yet, because we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive comparison across the best cashback credit cards out there.

What about AppleCare+?

Apple offers an extended warranty scheme called AppleCare+ for iPhones, which adds an additional year to the 12-month warranty that comes by default with your phone. It also adds two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months (these are non-cumulative).

With AppleCare+, screen repairs will only cost $42, while other repairs will set you back $148. But you may not want to rush out to get it.

You see, AppleCare+ is offered on a subscription basis and priced according to the model of your iPhone.

While Apple does not publish its AppleCare+ rates, online sources tell us that for an iPhone XS, the subscription fee is around $300. If you’re rocking the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max, we shudder to think how much AppleCare+ will cost for you.

Herein lies the rub. While AppleCare+ reduces your repair fees – if any are needed – its pricey subscription means you may not be getting a good deal in the end. You should weigh carefully your likelihood of mangling your phone against the burden of the added costs.

Maybe just try being more careful, or invest in one of those “indestructible” mobile cases that pop up on your Insta feed every once a while?

2. Mister Mobile

Location: Various

Web: https://www.mistermobile.com.sg

Email: info@mistermobile.com.sg

Tel: 9223 0410

With four shops located in Geylang, Hougang, Jurong and Woodlands, Mister Mobile is a popular mobile phone repair chain that offers a comprehensive suite of services at competitive prices.

Besides the usual cracked screen repair and battery replacement, Mister Mobile can help with a range of issues stemming from camera and lens, charging port, and even the display or motherboard.

Mister Mobile is also CaseTrust certified, which provides an additional layer of assurance. Its iPhone repair services are lower priced than Apple’s – except for battery replacement for iPhone 12s, curiously enough.

3. Hitec Mobile and Repair Centre

🚨 Oneplus 6 LCD Replacement🚨 No Matter How Crack your screen is, we can restore: 🔬ON-THE-SPOT-MOBILE-REPAIR🔬 💾No Loss... Posted by Hitec Mobile on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Location: 200 Victoria Street, Bugis Junction #03-24, IT Zone at Level 3, S188021

Web: https://hitecmobile.com.sg/

Email: hitecmobile@yahoo.com

Tel: 6336 3017

Another reasonably priced iPhone repair provider is Hitech Mobile, which is located in Bugis Junction.

The shop offers on-the-spot or same day repairs for most common issues faced by iPhone owners, and backs up its service and parts with warranties of up to three months. They also provide a pickup service if you’re too busy to drop off your faulty device for repair.

4. LYK Mobile

Location: 1 Irving Place, The Commerze@Irving #06-02, S369546

Web: https://lykrepair.com/

Email: lykmobilegrp@gmail.com

Tel: 9025 2185

Specialising in Apple products, LYK Mobile offers repairs and servicing for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbook computers.

The service centre is located in the central industrial precinct, but is thankfully only one minute away from Tai Seng MRT station. While the vicinity isn’t the most interesting, there’s a cosy rest area and open pantry for you to enjoy some light refreshments while waiting for your device to be repaired.

LYK Mobile also offers on-site repair service – simply make an appointment to have one of their technicians visit your home or office at a time of your choosing.

5. Mobile Shop Zu’es

Location: Various

Web: https://www.zuesmobileshop.com/

Email: admin@zuesconnections.com

Don’t be fooled by the cutesy facade of its anime-inspired website. Mobile Shop Zu’es is a dedicated mobile phone repair chain with four outlets across Singapore, and a trusted partner to many mobile phone retailers.

Zu’es shops are located in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Potong Pasir and Geylang, carrying out repairs and servicing for iPhones and other popular mobile brands. Its prices are on the lower end of the scale, probably because of its focus on neighbourhood clients.

Should you send your iPhone for repair?

An iPhone is an expensive, high-end product, so when it gets damaged or goes on the fritz, you’re naturally inclined to want to send it for repairs, as a way to “protect your investment” and get the most out of your device.

However, the truth is, mobile phones are designed to be replaced. Batteries wear out, chips slow down, new models debut with cool new features and dazzling new colours… The point is, somewhere down the road, you will replace your mobile phone.

(Mobile phone sellers have even been accused of forcing upgrades upon consumers, by making their products difficult to repair, among other shenanigans.)

Therefore, spending money to repair something that you will eventually replace simply doesn’t make sense – unless you’re doing so to prolong the period of use you can get out of your mobile device.

This means that you should only consider a repair to get your mobile phone back in good working order, or to recover the use of essential features.

But even that has a caveat – depending on when you plan to purchase your next upgrade, you might be better off just temporarily switching to a backup phone.

If all you’re facing are cosmetic blemishes, such as some minor cracks on the screen, scratches or scuff marks, you should think twice before shelling out for a new screen or housing.

Instead, cover them up with a case or screen protector, and resolve to treat your next shiny new iPhone better.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.