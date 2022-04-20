Costa Coffee is back in Singapore - here's where you can get your cuppas

Back in 2018, fans of Costa Coffee had to turn elsewhere for their caffeine fix when the British coffee chain announced that it was leaving the Singapore food scene.

Fortunately, the chain is finally returning to our shores after a three-year hiatus.

However, instead of having its own outlets, Costa Coffee will be sold at all Subway outlets across Singapore from today (April 20) onwards, the sandwich chain announced.

There will be six variations of coffee available, including mocha italia and americano.

The return of the well-loved coffee chain was made possible thanks to Subway's partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

"Subway was the natural option for Costa Coffee to mark its return to Singapore. With a successful long-term partnership and a good grasp of the breakfast market, Subway knows what works," said Louis Balat, the CEO of the Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Costa Coffee's re-entry into the local market also aligns with Subway's latest campaign, #Talkofthemorning, where customers can enjoy a limited-edition customised coffee sleeve with every purchase of a Costa Coffee product.

Each sleeve features conversation prompts, which are meant to encourage Singaporeans to form deeper connections with each other.

The sleeves will be available across all Subway outlets from May, while stocks last.

Costa Coffee first entered the Singapore market in 2012 and had eight outlets at its peak. However, it closed all its stores in 2018.

While it did not share any official reasons for its exit from Singapore, employees told Today that the move was due to high costs and competition from speciality coffee shops.

