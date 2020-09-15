Could holding a wedding in phase 2 be a blessing in disguise?

As the Singapore government eases more restrictions in the ongoing Phase Two of the country’s reopening, couples getting hitched can now look forward to inviting 50 guests for their marriage solemnisation and ceremony – an increase from just 20 previously.

That said, for many sociable and well-connected couples looking forward to a big celebration (which typically involves 200 to 400 guests) with friends and family in a grand hotel ballroom, the number of attendees allowed may still seem inadequate.

However, if you’re amongst those who’ve groaned at the newly revised 50 pax guest count, it may be time to change your perspective. Below, we explore how holding an intimate wedding can actually help you save quite a significant sum of money.

Current wedding regulations under phase 2

Marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions are now allowed to take place with 50 persons (including the couple, but excluding the Solemniser and vendors) for the entire event.

However, the upper-limit for attendees is still determined by a venue’s capacity limit based on safe management principles (i.e. fewer than 50 attendees will be allowed if a venue is too small).

To elaborate, guests should be split into fixed groups of up to 5 people, with no intermingling or mixing between groups (where the only exception is for the core ‘wedding party’ of up to 20 people). All groups must stay 1 metre apart at all times.

All attendees are also to wear masks, with the exception of bride and groom (face shields). Also, self-service buffets, live performances, or activities involving singing or talking or shouting are not allowed.

Solemnisations at home, the Registry of Civil and Muslim Marriages (ROM/M) building, and designated areas at the National Museum of Singapore operated by ROM will continue to take place with up to 10 persons as these venues tend to be smaller.

Save tens of thousands of dollars with a 50 pax ceremony

While the long list of rules and regulations may seem like a downer, they’re actually great news for your wallet, especially in these uncertain economic times.

For instance, you won’t have to spend money on live bands, performers, dessert tables, and even photo booths as these aren’t allowed under the current rules and regulations.

You’ll also save on the cost of decorating the venue (e.g. fresh flowers ,which can cost anywhere between The Wedding Vow SG). Not to mention, many vendors are now specially customising 50-pax packages to suit these regulations.

Venue discounts for a 50 guest wedding in Singapore