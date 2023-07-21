Could you be pregnant even if you haven't missed your period? How to spot early signs of pregnancy

There are quite a few early signs of pregnancy to look out for. It’s a huge change for your body and the signs are a result of the hormonal changes taking place.

Of course, the only way to be 100 per cent sure is to take a pregnancy test.

Before you even take the test, you may experience some early pregnancy symptoms. However, because many of these signs are similar to symptoms you experience just before your period, it can be difficult to tell the difference.

What happens on the first day of conception?

On the first day of conception, a significant event occurs within the female reproductive system. After fertilisation, when the sperm successfully merges with the egg in one of the fallopian tubes, a single-celled entity called a zygote is formed. This zygote contains 46 chromosomes, with 23 inherited from the biological mother and 23 from the biological father.

Shortly after fertilisation, the zygote begins its journey toward the uterus while dividing and forming a cluster of cells known as a morula. This process marks the initial stages of pregnancy, setting the stage for further development and the subsequent stages of foetal growth.

How soon do early pregnancy symptoms start?

Early pregnancy symptoms (such as sensitivity to scent and sore breasts) may develop as soon as a few days after conception, while other early indicators of pregnancy (such as spotting) may appear one week after the sperm meets the egg.

Other symptoms, such as urinary frequency, usually develop a few weeks or so after conception.

However, different people experience early pregnancy symptoms at different periods. For a few weeks, you may not notice or confirm other early pregnancy symptoms. Some women have few (if any) of these symptoms until several weeks into their pregnancy. And, while many women have no early pregnancy symptoms, others experience them all.

If you’ve missed your period and are feeling exhaustion, morning sickness, spotting, and sore breasts, you should take a home pregnancy test and then go to the doctor for a blood test or ultrasound to confirm your pregnancy.

Signs of pregnancy before a missed period

Signs of pregnancy before a missed period can vary from woman to woman, but here is a short list of common early pregnancy symptoms:

Tender, swollen breasts

Nausea with or without vomiting (morning sickness)

Increased urination

Fatigue

Moodiness

Bloating

Light spotting (implantation bleeding)

Cramping

Constipation

Food aversions

Nasal congestion

These signs and symptoms can occur as early as one to two months after conception. It’s important to note that these indicators are not exclusive to pregnancy and can also be associated with other conditions or the onset of menstruation.

What are the signs of early pregnancy?

Think you might be pregnant? Look out for these early signs in your body!

1. Missed a period

After conception, your body generates chemicals that prevent ovulation and the removal of your uterine lining. This signifies that your cycle has ended and you will not have another period until the baby is born.

Missing your period, on the other hand, isn’t usually a symptom of pregnancy. Stress, heavy exercise, diets, hormone imbalances, and other causes that cause irregular periods can all lead you to miss your period.

It’s the most obvious sign of pregnancy so if you’re unusually late it’s worth taking a pregnancy test.

2. Morning sickness — the classic sign

Morning sickness affects everyone differently – it can be feelings of nausea or make you physically sick. It can start a few weeks after conception or even after just a few days. If you’re very lucky, you won’t experience it at all.



It’s not a very well-described symptom – it can strike at any time of day or night, not just in the mornings!

3. Peeing more often than usual

If you notice you’re constantly running to the washroom, this could be a good sign that you’re pregnant. All of the hormonal changes your body goes through during the first trimester can make toilet stops more frequent.

This occurs because you have more blood than usual. The blood flow to your body increases throughout pregnancy. Your kidneys filter your blood and eliminate waste. This waste excretes from your body as urine. The more blood in your body, the more frequently you will need to urinate.

4. Feeling tired

One of the most common early signs of pregnancy is a feeling of complete exhaustion. It happens as a side-effect of a rise in the level of the hormone progesterone in your body.

Fatigue, like other early pregnancy symptoms, tends to improve in the second trimester. However, for many women, it returns in the third trimester.

So if there’s no other real reason for you to be so tired, check the other symptoms here to see if you could be pregnant.

5. A funny taste in your mouth

Some mums say that when they first became pregnant they got a funny taste of metal in their mouth. It may taste like you’re chewing on a mound of pennies.

This can happen when you eat particular meals or any time during the day. Other women develop an unexpected dislike for something everyday and familiar, like fish.

6. Cravings, persistent hunger and dietary aversions

Food can be difficult to manage throughout early pregnancy. Some women have food cravings or feel always hungry.

While some foods and flavours may appear delicious in early pregnancy, others may become uncomfortable. Food aversions can develop during pregnancy, making you loathe foods you previously enjoyed.

Excess saliva during pregnancy, also known as ptyalism gravidarum, is a relatively rare but sometimes uncomfortable symptom experienced by some expectant mums.

This condition, which is most commonly reported by women with morning sickness, typically starts early in pregnancy and is believed to be the body’s way of protecting the mouth, teeth, and throat from the effects of stomach acid.

7. Changes to your breasts

The skin around your nipples is called your areola. The areola may become noticeably darker and more prominent if you are pregnant.

During pregnancy, your breasts may become painful to the touch. The discomfort may be comparable to how breasts feel before a period, although it is more severe. Your nipples may darken and expand as well.

This discomfort is temporary and will fade as your body adjusts to the elevated hormone levels. You may also realise that your breasts have expanded and that your bra is too tight.

8. Implantation bleeding or spotting

Your fertilised egg will travel from your fallopian tubes and settle in your uterus to grow. This is known as implantation and happens between weeks three and four. Implantation sometimes causes side effects, including cramps and some light spotting. Check for spots that are red, pink or brown in colour.

Though it may appear to be a bad sign, mild bleeding (spotting) can indicate that your embryo has been implanted in the uterine lining.

Several days after conception, the embryo is implanted. Implantation bleeding appears as little blood droplets or a brownish discharge from the vagina. It can begin around your regular period and linger for a few days to a few weeks. Spotting might lead some women to believe they have had a light period and are not pregnant.

9. Cramping

You may also get pains that feel like your menstruation is about to start. If your cramps are mostly felt on one side of your body or are severe, you should contact your healthcare practitioner right away. This could indicate an ectopic pregnancy or another type of issue.

10. Mood swings

As your hormone levels fluctuate, you may experience mood swings. This is typical and will occur throughout the pregnancy.

However, if you ever feel nervous, depressed, or have suicidal thoughts, it is critical that you contact your healthcare professional.

11. Smell sensitivity

An early pregnancy symptom is a heightened sense of smell, which makes previously moderate scents overwhelming and disagreeable.

Babies may be in the air if your sniffer becomes suddenly more sensitive and easily irritated, as it is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy that many women describe.

12. High body temperature

Ovulation causes your body’s temperature to spike—that’s why you might feel warmer during your period. Similarly, your basal body temperature rises during pregnancy.

Having a temperature a little higher than normal for two weeks is a strong sign that you are pregnant.

13. Skin changes

Hormonal shifts in the body can lead to skin-related symptoms that indicate pregnancy. Some women may experience changes such as acne breakouts or the development of a "pregnancy glow".

Increased blood volume and higher hormone levels can cause the body's oil glands to become more active, resulting in a flushed, glossy appearance.

On the other hand, some women may also experience acne due to hormonal fluctuations. These skin changes can be attributed to the increased activity of oil glands.

14. Changes in breathing

Breathing changes can occur as an early sign of pregnancy due to hormonal fluctuations and the increased need for oxygen.

During the first trimester, the hormone progesterone plays a role in altering the respiratory system and increasing the amount of air inhaled and exhaled. Additionally, as the body adjusts to sharing oxygen and blood with the developing baby, shortness of breath may be experienced.

While shortness of breath alone is not a definitive sign of pregnancy, when combined with other symptoms such as fatigue, breast tenderness, and cravings, it may indicate early pregnancy.

Early signs of pregnancy – changes in your physical appearance

During early pregnancy, various physical changes can occur that indicate the possibility of being pregnant. Here are some that may occur in the first weeks of pregnancy:

Tender, swollen breasts

Darkening of the areolas (the area around the nipples)

Skin changes, such as acne or a pregnancy glow

Changes in hair texture or thickness

Darkening of the skin in certain areas, such as the face or linea nigra (a dark line that may appear on the abdomen)

Changes in face and body shape or weight gain

Visible veins, particularly in the breasts

When to take a pregnancy test

Of course, there’s only one surefire way to know if you’re pregnant. You can get a reliable positive result using a home pregnancy test from the first day of your missed period.

How soon will I know if I’m pregnant?

Each woman’s pregnancy is an individual experience. Some women may become pregnant within the first few days, while others may not notice anything until they miss a period. Some women do not realise they are pregnant until months following conception.

Taking a pregnancy test is the most direct approach to determining if you’re pregnant.

When you take a pregnancy test, a hormone called human chorionic gonadotrophin is measured (hCG). This hormone begins to grow in your body from the moment of conception and multiplies rapidly at the start of your pregnancy.

Despite its early appearance, it takes time for your body to produce enough hCG to detect on a pregnancy test. Typically, it takes three to four weeks from the first day of your last period for your body to produce enough hCG for a positive pregnancy test.

When is it safe to take a pregnancy test?

Because the hormone hCG takes time to accumulate in your body, it’s often better to wait until you miss your period before taking a home pregnancy test. Even if you are pregnant, the test may come out negative before this point.

Could I have early pregnancy signs but not be pregnant?

Many early pregnancy symptoms coincide with various medical issues, as well as the normal menstrual cycle. Premenstrual symptoms can resemble pregnancy symptoms. This can make telling the difference difficult.

It is also possible to skip a period without being pregnant. This might happen if you exercise excessively, lose or gain a lot of weight, or are anxious. Breastfeeding might sometimes cause your menstruation to stop for a short period of time.

Taking a pregnancy test is the best way to find out if you’re pregnant. Consider taking a pregnancy test if you have missed a period and believe you may be pregnant.

When should I tell my doctor that I am pregnant?

If you missed your period, took a pregnancy test, and got a positive result, your next step is to contact your healthcare practitioner to schedule your first appointment.

During your appointment, your provider may inquire if you have begun taking a prenatal vitamin containing at least 400mcg of folic acid.

These vitamins are essential in the early stages of pregnancy because they aid in the formation of your baby’s neural tube. The neural tube develops into the brain and spine. Many healthcare experts advise all women who may get pregnant to take folic acid at all times.

A preconception appointment with your healthcare practitioner is a wonderful place to start if you are planning a pregnancy. A preconception appointment is especially critical if you have a chronic illness or other medical disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, or lupus.

Your provider will discuss any current medical issues, as well as your general health prior to pregnancy, at this session. This visit is designed to put you in the best possible position for a new pregnancy.

Pregnant without symptoms – is it possible?

Pregnancy symptoms can vary greatly from person to person and even from one pregnancy to another. Common symptoms like morning sickness, fatigue, and breast tenderness may not be experienced by everyone.

While many people associate pregnancy with symptoms, it is possible to go through pregnancy without experiencing any noticeable symptoms. Having few or no symptoms does not necessarily indicate an unhealthy pregnancy or increase the risk of miscarriage.

Several factors can contribute to an asymptomatic pregnancy. Some individuals may have a naturally lower level of pregnancy hormones, resulting in milder or absent symptoms. Additionally, certain health conditions, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, can affect symptom presentation.

In rare cases, individuals may be completely unaware of their pregnancy until several months in. Termed “cryptic” or “denied” pregnancies, they can occur for various reasons, including a lack of noticeable physical changes or symptoms until later stages.

While the absence of symptoms is generally not a cause for concern, sudden changes or loss of symptoms during early pregnancy should be discussed with a healthcare provider. It could be a sign of a potential issue, such as miscarriage, and requires medical attention.

Monitoring foetal movement is crucial during pregnancy. While symptoms may fluctuate, foetal movement should not decrease significantly. Reduced or absent movement could indicate a problem, and it’s essential to inform your healthcare provider promptly.

You’re pregnant – now what? Care tips during the early weeks

Congratulations on your pregnancy! It’s an exciting time filled with anticipation and new beginnings. As you embark on this journey, here are some casual and encouraging tips to help you take care of yourself and your growing baby during the early stages of pregnancy.