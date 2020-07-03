Covid-19 testing for air travel: Everything you need to know about the procedure before you fly

What would air travel be like post pandemic? Experts and industry players have their guesses, but one thing’s for sure: testing will be a fixture in the travel process for a while. In some countries, quarantines and tests are already requirements for arrivals, even.

In an attempt to call for standardization of testing around the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released a Covid-19 testing guideline for governments to incorporate into the travel process.

What kind of test would ideally be administered?

According to Dr. David Powell, medical advisor for IATA, The RT-PCR (Real-time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing is the gold standard when it comes to detecting the virus.

As of now, the primary method is a nasopharyngeal swab, which is a swab through the nose and the back of the throat. However, some tests are being developed so the test can be administered using saliva sample.

What other criterias should the test meet?

Testing results should be delivered quickly, with results available in under an hour as the minimum standard.

If testing takes place at the airport, the airport should be able to perform huge testing capacity per hour to reduce time. IATA also recommends the use of saliva for taking samples rather than nasal or throat swabs, which passengers would likely to be more receptive to.

It’s essential that the test be highly accurate. Both false negative and false positive results must be below 1 per cent.

When should passenger take the test?

According to the guide, IATA recommends that the test be administered prior to arrival at the airport and within 24 hours of travel. That way, passengers who arrive ready to fly will reduce the risk of contagion at the airport.

If testing is required as part of the travel process, it is recommended to commence at departure. IATA calls for governments to mutually recognize test results.

Who should pay for the test?

IATA, along with the regulation from World Health Organization (WHO) International Health, requires governments to bear the costs of mandatory health testing. If the test is offered on a voluntary basis, it should be charged at cost price.

What happens if the passenger tests positive?

If testing happens prior to travel or at the point of departure, and a passenger tests positive, then the passenger will not be able to travel as planned. IATA points out that some airlines are offering flexible policies in this situation.

If testing is mandated on arrival and a passenger tests positive, then the passenger should be treated according to the requirements of the destination country. Airlines should not be required to repatriate the passenger(s) or given financial penalties for this situation.