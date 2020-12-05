Covid-19: Workplaces, schools and services to deploy SafeEntry check-in system from May 12

While some of us can't help but sigh at the extended Circuit Breaker until June 1, it is all part of protecting our health and to prevent a second wave of community infections.

Thankfully, the situation has been well managed by the government thus far which led to the gradual easing of Circuit Breaker from 5 May.

With more work premises and essential services soon to resume operations, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce previously announced the need to adopt stricter guidelines and requirements for safe management within workplaces, including enforcement of safe distancing measures.

And authorities are not taking any chances.

From May 12, a SafeEntry check-in system will be deployed to premises with higher traffic or "where individuals are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods or in enclosed spaces", announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office in a joint press release (9 May).

This is to help support individuals' "safe and gradual resumption of normal activities" during the easing of Circuit Breaker.

What is SafeEntry and how does it help?

SafeEntry is a digital check-in system that allows visitors to check-in to a venue such as workplaces, shopping malls, schools to healthcare facilities and hairdressers.

It helps to collect and log down visitors' information, including names, NRIC/FINs and mobile numbers as part of contact tracing efforts.

Apart from supermarkets, shopping malls and wet markets that have utilised the system thus far, businesses and services will now also adopt this practice to check-in employees and visitors.

This would strengthen the existing contact tracing regime: Allowing authorities to track down patients more efficiently while collectively prevent new clusters from forming.

What do I need to Do?

Simply have your identification card on you whenever you head out.

There are two ways you can check-in with SafeEntry:

Use your smartphone to scan a QR code displayed at the venue

Staff at the venue will scan the barcode of your identification card Driver's licenses, student passes or work permits can also be used



List of Venues That Deploys SafeEntry From 12 May

To date, SafeEntry has been deployed at over 16,000 premises.

Here is the full list required to deploy the SafeEntry check-in system according to authorities :

Workplaces e.g. offices, factories

Schools and educational institutes

Pre-schools

Healthcare facilities e.g. hospitals, clinics, TCM clinics

Residential care facilities e.g. nursing homes

Hairdressers / barbers

Supermarkets

Selected popular wet markets Geylang Serai Market Block 104 / 105 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang Market) Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane Block 505 Jurong West Street 52

Malls

Hotels

To better support contact tracing efforts, the SafeEntry check-in system will also apply to commuters taking taxis. Commuters will have to scan the SafeEntry QR codes deployed in taxis when taking street-hail trips from 12 May.

More activities and services will be added to this list once they resume operations.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.