Craft beer delivery in Singapore: Where to shop affordable brews and cult breweries online

We might be coming to the end of Singapore's circuit breaker, but with the easing of restrictions to happen in over three phases, our craft beer bars will have to remain closed until further notice.

If you're craving a quality drink that you don't have to drink immediately, here's where to go for canned and bottled craft brews in the city. For craft beer bars that have growler or crowler options available on tap, see here.

Thirsty Beer Shop

Owned by the same folks behind Singapore's craft beer bar chain TAP, Thirsty has been in the craft beer business since 2012 and is know for their affordable prices.

With over 100 varieties of beers, the selection can be categorised by type and flavour profile, making it easier to find something you like.

Refreshing best-sellers like Kona Brewing's Big Wave Golden Ale ($4.50 for a 355ml can, $25 for six) aside, you'll find Californian gems like Three Weavers' Knotty DIPA ($10.50. 355ml can) and the Speedway Imperial Stout ($22, 473ml can) by AleSmith that rings in at 12 per cent ABV.

Thirsty offers free same-day delivery for orders above $49 made before 2pm. For orders less than $49, a $10 delivery fee applies. Delivery is available Mon - Sat, 2pm - 10pm.

The Great Beer Experiment

With 25 local and international breweries in their portfolio, The Drinking Partners have made a diverse range of craft beers available to consumers with a better half of two decades in the business.

Retailing to the public via their bar The Great Beer Experiment, check out their curated tasting packs, which will keep you tickled whether the preference is for Lagers ($53, 7 different beers) or IPAs ($99, 12 different beers).

Up to exploring breweries in the UK? Try the core range produced by Magic Rock ($43, six beers) and bold flavours from Vocation ($73, six beers).

The Drinking Partners offers free same-day delivery for orders of $100 and above made before 2pm. For orders below S$100, a $20 delivery charge applies.

CraftBeerSG

At CraftBeerSG, there are over 250 labels in stock, making it one of the largest selection of craft beers available in Singapore.

Find international crowd-pleasers such as Kiuchi Brewery's Hitachino Nest Espresso Stout ($9.50, 330ml) and Westons Vintage Cider ($11. 30, 500ml) to local meads from Lion City Meadery.

Not sure what to get? The friendly team at CraftBeerSG are more than happy to help if you drop them a message.

CraftBeerSG offers free next day delivery for orders over $60 and for purchases over $150, the beer will be delivered within the next hour. For orders less than $60, a $20 delivery charge applies.

HopShop

HopShop primarily stocks craft beers from Europe and the United States, particularly known for their diverse range of breweries from Belgium.

Find fruity beers such as Huyghe Brewery's Fruli ($6.90 for 330ml) to more intense offerings like Rochefort 10 Trappistes ($14.90 for 330ml) at 11.3 per cent ABV.

During this circuit breaker period, HopShop is offering a tiered discount on purchases of beers, ciders, and sodas.

HopShop offers free same day delivery for orders over $100 and made by 3.30pm. For orders below $100, a $10 surcharge applies. Delivery is available daily from 10am - 10pm.

Beer Force

This Holland Village bottle shop offers a large selection of brews, including four labels exclusive to them such as Brothers Craft Brewing and Jester King Brewery, both from the United States.

Try quirky flavours like the Gosecolada ($8.50, 355ml) and a delicious sounding Twilight Oblivion ($37.50, 700ml), which is produced by refermenting Texan Mourvèdre grapes with baltic porter.

In the month of May, Beer month. Throughout the month of May, the store is giving a 15 per cent discount off all SweetWater beers too!

Beer Force offers free same day delivery for orders over S$100 and made before 4pm. For orders below $100, a $10 delivery fee applies. Deliveries may be scheduled up to one week in advance.

Temple Cellars

Co-founded by the owners of craft beer bar Freehouse and liquor distributor The Mad Tapper, the team at Temple Cellars are well-versed in all things alcohol.

Check out brands perfect for summer, like Off Day Beer Company's new #StayHome releases, Sunglow ($10.90 for 330ml, S$39.50 for six) and Melon ($10 for 330ml, $37.20 for six).

If you're looking for a good deal, enjoy up to 20 per cent off on their By The Case collections - with 16 or 24 bottles of beer in each case of your favourite brew.

Temple Cellars offers free same-day delivery for orders placed before 7pm and above $150. A delivery charge of $25 is applied for same-day orders below $150.

Free next-day delivery is offered for orders above $99, and a $20 charge will be applied for orders below $99. Delivery is available from Mon - Sun, 12pm - 8pm.

Bonus: #SGCraftTogether

As part #SGCraftTogether, eleven local breweries have banded together in these challenging times to develop a unique mixed case of craft beer from all participating stores.

This collaboration features new kids on the scene like Sunbird and Wild Brew and craft beer pioneers in Singapore such as Red Dot and Brewerkz.

If you've never tried beers from these home-grown brands before, this is a good chance to purchase a case (at $78) and support local.

Details on ordering can be found at the respective websites of the participating breweries.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.