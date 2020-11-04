Craving 'overseas' travel? Check out these 6 offshore islands (besides Pulau Ubin)

With the ongoing travel restrictions, year-end holidays to Bintan aren't an option right now.

But if you're running out of places to re-explore on mainland Singapore, perhaps it's time to start visiting our offshore islands instead.

While Pulau Ubin is probably the most well-known of Singapore's islands (Sentosa is far too modernised to count), there are many other islands nearby with plenty to offer as well. Check out these islands and plan your next visit!