Craving for sushi? Check out these sushi buffets under $50!

If I were a superhero, my weakness will be food.

It’s one of my favourite topics to talk about and easily my biggest monthly expense…

Please don’t ask me to pinpoint my favourite food, I’m too much of a glutton, but I definitely can’t live without sushi and sashimi!

Wait, there are sushi buffets below $50?! O.M.G.

TL;DR – CHEAP SUSHI BUFFET PLACES UNDER $50++ IN SINGAPORE

Restaurant Price

(Adult - Lunch) Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant $22.80++ Kushi Japanese Dining $28.80++ Kuishin Bo $36.90++ Shin Yuu Japanese Restaurant $36.90++ Hokkaido Sushi Restaurant $38.00++ Ikoi Japanese Restaurant $38.00++ Irodori Japanese Restaurant $38.80++ Mitsuba $41.90++ Himawari Japanese Restaurant $45.80++

KISEKI JAPANESE BUFFET RESTAURANT

A rather popular buffet option, Kiseki offers a decent range of sashimi and hand rolls amongst other delicious Japanese dishes.

While it’s not the widest selection compared to the other restaurants below, it’s the cheapest on this list, yay, and definitely value for your money!

Just imagine the different kinds of Japanese dishes you can eat in one sitting at $22.80++ during weekdays from 11:30am – 3:00pm!

Pro-tip: If you’re more concerned about the variety and not your budget, then head down during dinner!

Lunch Dinner Monday - Friday Saturday, Sunday, Eve of PH & PH Monday - Thursday Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Eve of PH & PH Adult $22.80++ $29.80++ $33.80++ $39.80++ Child

(1.1m to 1.4m in height) $12.80++ $15.80++ $17.80++ $18.80++

Address: Orchard Central, #08-01/02/03, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)

KUSHI JAPANESE DINING

I love that there are two types of buffet available at Kushi Japanese Dining, it’s as though they’re looking out for our wallets.

Even with the more affordable Standard and Classic buffets, you can expect thick-cut sashimi and sushi, along with your classic hand rolls and sushi rolls.

Since it’s not a full buffet restaurant, you also have the option of ordering other ala-carte items if you’re feeling more adventurous!

Lunch Dinner Standard Buffet

(Thomson outlet only) Adult $28.80++ $34.80++ Child $14.80++ $17.80++ Classic Buffet

(MacPherson & Thomson outlets) Adult $38.80++ $42.80++ Child $19.80++ $21.80++

Address:

MacPherson: 526 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368216

Thomson: 263 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574390

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 5:30pm – 9:30pm (Dinner) | Closed on Monday

KUISHIN BO

Kuishin Bo will be a good choice for you, if you’re worried that you will get bored with sushi and sashimi, I’m judging you though.

As a Japanese buffet restaurant, you’ll have a wide selection of Japanese items to binge on, you will probably end up being spoilt for choice!

Psst… Apparently, they’re famous for snow crabs! Can someone please bring me there?

As you can see, we kinda play cheat a little since only the lunch buffet is below $50++, but doesn’t mean we should ignore it!

Lunch Dinner Monday - Friday Saturday, Sunday & PH Monday - Thursday Friday - Sunday Adult $36.90++ $38.90++ $54.90++ $58.90++ Senior Citizens

(55 years old & above) $33.21++ $35.01++ $49.41++ $53.01++ Child

(5 to 12 years old, or 1m to 1.4m in height) $18.90++ $18.90++ $18.90++ $18.90++

Pro-tip: Check out their special 60-minute weekday lunch at $25.90++ if you are a fast eater or short of time!

Address: Suntec City, North Wing #03-334, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 5:30pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)

SHIN YUU JAPANESE RESTAURANT

It may not be the most accessible option here, but it seems highly recommended if you’re looking for quality sushi and sashimi!

Situated in the Bukit Timah area, you should definitely check Shin Yuu out if you are looking for a cosy meal with your family and friends.

Even though it may not have the widest variety of food choices, it’s still worth the trip all the way down!

Lunch Dinner Adult $36.90++ $49.90++ Child $21.90++ $29.90++

Address: 16 Greenwood Ave, Hillcrest Park, Singapore 289209

Opening Hours: 12:00pm – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)

HOKKAIDO SUSHI RESTAURANT

Guys, scrolling through their menu made me hungry, halp…

Well, I don’t think I have to say much about the variety available here, the word sushi is in their name.

Apart from your classic Japanese dishes, you’ll also find unique creations by their own sushi master, so remember to prepare your palette for a treat!

Lunch Dinner Monday - Sunday Monday - Thursday Friday - Sunday, Eve of PH & PH Adult $38.00++ $44.00++ $48.00++ Child

(6 to 12 years old) $19.00++ $25.00++ $25.00++

Address: M Hotel Singapore Level 9, 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908

Opening Hours:

Monday – Friday: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)

Saturday, Sunday, P.H.: 12:00pm – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)

IKOI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

While researching to put together this list, I read that Ikoi serves some of the best sashimi in Singapore!