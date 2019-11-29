Craving for sushi? Check out these sushi buffets under $50!

If I were a superhero, my weakness will be food.
It’s one of my favourite topics to talk about and easily my biggest monthly expense…
Please don’t ask me to pinpoint my favourite food, I’m too much of a glutton, but I definitely can’t live without sushi and sashimi!
Wait, there are sushi buffets below $50?! O.M.G.
TL;DR – CHEAP SUSHI BUFFET PLACES UNDER $50++ IN SINGAPORE
|Restaurant
|Price
(Adult - Lunch)
|Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant
|$22.80++
|Kushi Japanese Dining
|$28.80++
|Kuishin Bo
|$36.90++
|Shin Yuu Japanese Restaurant
|$36.90++
|Hokkaido Sushi Restaurant
|$38.00++
|Ikoi Japanese Restaurant
|$38.00++
|Irodori Japanese Restaurant
|$38.80++
|Mitsuba
|$41.90++
|Himawari Japanese Restaurant
|$45.80++
KISEKI JAPANESE BUFFET RESTAURANT
A rather popular buffet option, Kiseki offers a decent range of sashimi and hand rolls amongst other delicious Japanese dishes.
While it’s not the widest selection compared to the other restaurants below, it’s the cheapest on this list, yay, and definitely value for your money!
Just imagine the different kinds of Japanese dishes you can eat in one sitting at $22.80++ during weekdays from 11:30am – 3:00pm!
Pro-tip: If you’re more concerned about the variety and not your budget, then head down during dinner!
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Monday - Friday
|Saturday, Sunday, Eve of PH & PH
|Monday - Thursday
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Eve of PH & PH
|Adult
|$22.80++
|$29.80++
|$33.80++
|$39.80++
|Child
(1.1m to 1.4m in height)
|$12.80++
|$15.80++
|$17.80++
|$18.80++
Address: Orchard Central, #08-01/02/03, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896
Opening Hours: 11:30am – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)
KUSHI JAPANESE DINING
I love that there are two types of buffet available at Kushi Japanese Dining, it’s as though they’re looking out for our wallets.
Even with the more affordable Standard and Classic buffets, you can expect thick-cut sashimi and sushi, along with your classic hand rolls and sushi rolls.
Since it’s not a full buffet restaurant, you also have the option of ordering other ala-carte items if you’re feeling more adventurous!
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Standard Buffet
(Thomson outlet only)
|Adult
|$28.80++
|$34.80++
|Child
|$14.80++
|$17.80++
|Classic Buffet
(MacPherson & Thomson outlets)
|Adult
|$38.80++
|$42.80++
|Child
|$19.80++
|$21.80++
Address:
MacPherson: 526 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368216
Thomson: 263 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574390
Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 5:30pm – 9:30pm (Dinner) | Closed on Monday
KUISHIN BO
Kuishin Bo will be a good choice for you, if you’re worried that you will get bored with sushi and sashimi, I’m judging you though.
As a Japanese buffet restaurant, you’ll have a wide selection of Japanese items to binge on, you will probably end up being spoilt for choice!
Psst… Apparently, they’re famous for snow crabs! Can someone please bring me there?
As you can see, we kinda play cheat a little since only the lunch buffet is below $50++, but doesn’t mean we should ignore it!
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Monday - Friday
|Saturday, Sunday & PH
|Monday - Thursday
|Friday - Sunday
|Adult
|$36.90++
|$38.90++
|$54.90++
|$58.90++
|Senior Citizens
(55 years old & above)
|$33.21++
|$35.01++
|$49.41++
|$53.01++
|Child
(5 to 12 years old, or 1m to 1.4m in height)
|$18.90++
|$18.90++
|$18.90++
|$18.90++
Pro-tip: Check out their special 60-minute weekday lunch at $25.90++ if you are a fast eater or short of time!
Address: Suntec City, North Wing #03-334, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983
Opening Hours: 11:30am – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 5:30pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)
SHIN YUU JAPANESE RESTAURANT
It may not be the most accessible option here, but it seems highly recommended if you’re looking for quality sushi and sashimi!
Situated in the Bukit Timah area, you should definitely check Shin Yuu out if you are looking for a cosy meal with your family and friends.
Even though it may not have the widest variety of food choices, it’s still worth the trip all the way down!
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Adult
|$36.90++
|$49.90++
|Child
|$21.90++
|$29.90++
Address: 16 Greenwood Ave, Hillcrest Park, Singapore 289209
Opening Hours: 12:00pm – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)
HOKKAIDO SUSHI RESTAURANT
Guys, scrolling through their menu made me hungry, halp…
Well, I don’t think I have to say much about the variety available here, the word sushi is in their name.
Apart from your classic Japanese dishes, you’ll also find unique creations by their own sushi master, so remember to prepare your palette for a treat!
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Monday - Sunday
|Monday - Thursday
|Friday - Sunday, Eve of PH & PH
|Adult
|$38.00++
|$44.00++
|$48.00++
|Child
(6 to 12 years old)
|$19.00++
|$25.00++
|$25.00++
Address: M Hotel Singapore Level 9, 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908
Opening Hours:
Monday – Friday: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)
Saturday, Sunday, P.H.: 12:00pm – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner)
IKOI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
While researching to put together this list, I read that Ikoi serves some of the best sashimi in Singapore!
And I can’t wait to test out the claim… I’m going to have really high expectations but it seems like you’ll be getting really fresh and quality sushi and sashimi, along with other classic Japanese dishes. Pro-tip: It’s a small restaurant so you might want to reserve in advance to avoid disappointment. Address: 401 Havelock Rd, Hotel Miramar Singapore, Singapore 169631 Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 11:00pm (Dinner) IRODORI JAPANESE RESTAURANT While the buffet prices for lunch and dinner are the same, they have an ongoing promotion that gives you a 15% discount during lunch, so you know what to do! You’ll definitely eat your hearts worth of freshly cut sashimi and sushi, along with grilled and tempura dishes. I know I will! Address: 382 Havelock Road, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview #03-01, Singapore 169629 Opening Hours: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:30pm (Dinner) MITSUBA I’m beginning to run out of ways to describe sushi and sashimi even though I love eating them so much. But yes, you definitely won’t run out of things to eat since there are more than 150 dishes on their buffet menu! Surely, you’re looking forward to trying every single item, especially the freshly cut sashimi? Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen St, 03-88, Singapore 059817 Opening Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11:30am – 3:00pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner) Friday – Sunday, Eve of P.H. & P.H.: 11:30am – 3:00pm | 5:30pm – 7:55pm | 8:00pm – 10:30pm HIMAWARI JAPANESE RESTAURANT Another restaurant that’s not super accessible, the quality of their dishes will probably make up for your hard work. Good luck choosing what you want to eat as Himawari offers a wide variety of premium sashimi! Pro-tip: They offer a choice of sukiyaki or shabu shabu hotpot too if you can’t be satisfied with just sushi and sashimi. Address: Alexandra: 991B Alexandra Road, #01-08/09, Singapore, 119970 Orchid Country Club: No. 1 Orchid Club Road, #02-02/03, Singapore 769162 Opening Hours: Alexandra: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 5:30pm – 9:30pm (Dinner) Orchid Country Club: 11:30am – 2:30pm (Lunch) | 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Dinner) Time for me to eat lots of sashimi and sushi, bye guys! If there’s one thing I learned from stuffing my face with Japanese food over the years, don’t go for the corn sushi… This article was first published in Seedly.
