Crazy Rich Asians nuptial bliss: Filipino couple holds extravagant $250k wedding at Gardens by the Bay

Who remembers the glitz and glamour of Crazy Rich Asians?

The plot might be good, but Singapore, which acted as the backdrop of the film, stole the limelight with its lip-smacking food and swanky locales.

And one Filipino couple decided to recreate the opulence of the romantic comedy film for their big day, taking inspiration from the lavish wedding reception scene, which was set in Gardens by the Bay.

The sister of the bride, Mary, took to TikTok to share snippets of the grand affair yesterday (June 20). And boy, was it a Crazy Rich Asians wedding.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Mary shares with us the inspiration for the wedding of JM Tiongco, 26, and Abbie Caram, 31.

The couple, who are in the real estate business, tied the knot on June 18.

"Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians is our family's comfort movie. Aside from it, the colourful palette, concept, and flowers from the movie really inspired the bride [her sister, Tiongco] to turn her dream wedding into reality in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay," Mary explained.

In the 21-second TikTok video, you can see the manicured floral arch complete with accompanying arrangements lining along the aisle.

There was even a red carpet backdrop that was inspired by the movie poster. A perfect photo op for guests and family members to showcase their stylish wedding fits.

Come evening, the wedding venue was glowing, from the candlelit tables to the flashing iridescent lights from the nearby Supertrees.

And not to mention the majestic Marina Bay Sands towering over the area adds a nice little touch of elegance.

The wedding festivities continued with a lively lion dance performance and a colourful Chinese dance showcase.

Undoubtedly though, the real star of the show was the lucky couple - with the bride cladded in a stunning Vera Wong gown while the groom donned a custom-dyed pina barong suit by Filipino designer AJ Javier.

Mary also added that there was a jazz singer and a live painter at the wedding as part of the festivities.

Netizens' reactions

The comments section was filled with admiration from netizens. Most were in awe at the grandeur of the themed wedding.

Some even declared it as their dream wedding.

Since it's an outdoor wedding, one user mentioned how his parents would complain about the lack of air con. To that, Mary mentioned coolers were provided.

Pulling out all the stops

"Everything was planned via Zoom meeting with the help of planner Rosette Designs", Mary shared.

The biggest challenge in planning for the big day had to be the fact that it was an outdoor wedding, Mary mentioned, since Singapore's weather can be unpredictable.

Mary also shared that the guest list included people from America, Australia and the Philippines, and they were glad that they flew down just for the wedding.

"A guest even said it was the wedding of the century and it's the talk of the town in the Philippines," Mary added.

As to how much the wedding cost? It was in the eight-figure range in Philippines pesos which works out to be at least $250,000, Mary revealed.

