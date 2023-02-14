Crossroads: Affordable international buffet and chic alfresco cafe dining in Orchard Road

With an all-year-round summer here, there’s nothing quite like kicking back with family and friends, munching on some finger-licking food and chilling out together. Though accessible, Singapore’s Orchard Road might not be the first place you think of for laidback feasting. Meet Crossroads, strategically located in the heart of the prime shopping district within the iconic Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

Whether it’s weekend brunch, an afternoon catch-up or boozy night out, here’s what you can expect at this wine and dine destination:

Crossroads buffet: An international gastronomic journey

Taking you from breakfast ($48++ per adult), lunch ($65++ per adult) to dinner ($78++ per adult) indoors, Crossroads Buffet serves up gourmet delights with the best ingredients from across the world. Diners can look forward to beloved local hawker fare, as well as an elevated selection featuring over 50 items for lunch and over 80 items for dinner across eight live stations.

PHOTO: Crossroads Singapore

Whoever coined the phrase ‘treasures of the sea’ was really onto something. Because, what doesn’t scream treasure than a luxurious selection of fresh seafood? The extravagant Seafood on Ice display has got you sorted with the likes of poached items like lobster, crayfish, stone crab claw, sweet prawn, and bottleneck clam sea whelk. Weekend (Fridays and Saturdays) dinner specials for this section include snow crab legs and half shell scallops.

In the evening, there’s also the newly launched Fisherman’s Pot live station, where you get to create a comforting seafood stew of your own. Pick your favourite seafood from those available on ice, then choose from three sauces including the Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce. Fill it up with add ons like smoked sausage and corn on the cob for a balanced dish.

For a meatier affair, look no further than Crossroads’ Carving Station. Dig into generous portions of Garlic Mustard Crusted Wagyu Rump, Moroccan Spiced Lamb Shoulder, and Signature Barbeque Pork Rib. For an Asian touch, the Chinese Barbeque station sees classic hits such as Roast Duck, Hong Kong-Style Braised Chicken, and Crispy Pork Belly with a myriad of sauces.

PHOTO: Crossroads Singapore

Can’t live without carbs? Take yourself to Italy during lunchtime with a stop at the Pasta Live Station for fresh pasta cooked to order. Slurp and bite into classics like Beef Bolognese or Aglio Olio, or get creative and pair your favourite ingredients with pasta. At the Noodle Bar, treat yourself to belly-warming bowls of Nyonya Laksa and Beef Noodle Soup.

Round off the feast with a wide range of desserts that certainly sweeten the deal. In addition to the Crème Brulee live station, enjoy the creamy and crunchy Hazelnut Praline Supreme, Bread & Butter Pudding, and the irresistible Soursop Bergamot Diplomat Pudding.

Exclusive perk: Quote “CR20OFF” and get 20 per cent off dinner buffet when you make reservations online. Valid from now till March 31, 2023.

Crossroads Café: A space for anytime of the day

Known for its pleasing alfresco dining space, expect gourmet Western and Asian dishes on their newly launched a la carte menu. You’ll find your favourite western picks, local delights and communal sharing plates for any occasion.

PHOTO: Crossroads Singapore

Highlights include the Crossroads Grilled Chicken ($30), which sits gorgeously on a bed of pearl barley and edamame risotto, topped with parmesan and crispy prosciutto. Boasting succulent Boston lobster, the Lobster Brioche Roll ($38) also features crunchy bacon, avocado, and miso mayonnaise sandwiched between a buttery toasted brioche bun. For wok-touched smokiness, look to the velvety smooth Beef Hor Fun ($28).

There’s no shame in being part of the Happy Hour crowd, especially at Crossroads Cafe where it starts from 11am on Mondays to Thursdays and drinks are priced from $13.50++ per glass. While people-watching, indulge in ice cold beer on tap (options run the gamut of Heineken and Guinness to Kirin, Tiger and Archipelago), wines, spirits, or easy drinking cocktails like Mojitos and Lychee Martinis. Pair your tipples with snacks you’ll love; try the new Chicken Katsu Sliders ($19++), get spicy with the likes of Buffalo Chicken Wings ($15++) or go for the classic Parmesan & Manchego Truffle Fries ($19).

For night owls and folks with a bad case of late-night cravings, Crossroads Cafe has extended its operation hours till 12mn from Sunday to Thursday, and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. On the late night menu, satisfy the munchies with favourites like Classic Nachos ($25++), and Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast ($29++).

Crossroads Cafe & Buffet is available at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6831 4605.

Crossroads Buffet is available for breakfast (Mon-Fri 6.30am-10.30am, Sat-Sun 6.30am-11am), lunch (12pm-2.30pm daily), and dinner (6.30pm-10pm daily). Crossroads Café runs daily (Sun-Thur 11am-12mn, Fri-Sat 11am-1.30am) with lunch, dinner and late night menus available.

This article was first published in City Nomads.