Crowds flock to supermarkets for Milo Singapore's limited-edition plushies; restocks for some items announced

Milo, soft toys and the blindbox experience are all things that many Singaporeans love — so when Milo Singapore released their limited-edition Milo Breakfast Party and Milo Breaktime Party plushies last Saturday (April 26), it's no surprise that it became a huge hit.

The plushies are a free gift with any purchase of Milo 3-in-1 or Milo Gao Siew Dai promotional packs (Milo Breakfast Party) or five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster promotion packs (Milo Breaktime Party) — and are available at selected supermarkets including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime while stocks last.

Each promotional pack comes with one randomised plushie.

The Milo Breakfast Party set includes five available designs inspired by local breakfast favourites: A Milo tin, Milo peng, Milo cup, kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs, while the Milo Breaktime Party set include three designs including tea-time classics like a Milo packet, gem biscuit and bun.

And they aren't just for show either — each plushie doubles up as a pouch that holds a foldable eco bag inside.

Since their launch, the plushies have sparked massive interest among fans.

Videos of customers crowding around the Milo stands in supermarkets — and even ''shaking'' the bags to try and see what design is inside like blindboxes — have been popping up on TikTok.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@xueting10/video/7497952160353619208?q=milo%20plushie&t=1745909757560[/embed]

"Omg at first I thought there was a Milo discount but more and more people started coming to shake [the Milo packets] and hog the place," a TikTok user stated on her post of the phenomenon at a FairPrice outlet in Woodlands yesterday (April 28).

Another TikTok user posted a similar video at an undisclosed FairPrice outlet on the same day.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@kerrynlee/video/7497934846954605842?q=milo%20plushie&t=1745909757560[/embed]

"I thought it was some crazy discount, but no leh, it seems like they are all looking for something inside the Milo pack. Look left, look right, shake here, shake there, what are they trying to find leh?" she stated.

And the frenzy isn't just happening in supermarkets.

Online, the plushies have been making waves too — with many taking to Milo Singapore's social media pages to ask for restocks.

"Please release more stocks...All stocks [were] gone in [the] first day!" read a comment on Milo Singapore's Instagram post.

"Please restock! My daughter is so sad we didn't get any!" Another said.

Some even expressed that they had gone on a hunt to different supermarket outlets just to get their hands on the limited-edition plushies.

"I went to 11 supermarkets but never managed to get the UHT Milo. Can [someone] please let me know anywhere in the east have?" a netizen commented.

In fact, the plushies' popularity has even extended across borders, with several comments asking when it's going to be available in Malaysia.

For some, it might even be worth a plane ticket.

"Actively searching for flights because I want one so bad," stated a comment.

And luckily for fans, Milo Singapore has just announced on their Instagram today (April 29) that they will be restocking the Milo Breakfast Party plushie set.

However, they will not be restocking the Milo Breaktime Party set.

The Milo plushies have also started showing up on resale platforms like Carousell — with some listings even going up to $200 for the full set.

According to FairPrice's website, each packet of Milo 3-in-1 and Milo Gao Siew Dai promotional pack currently retails for $7.95 while five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster promotion pack costs $15.60.

[[nid:713544]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com