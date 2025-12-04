Fancy cruising on a superyacht? Ritz-Carlton debuts Singapore routes

Ready to treat yourself to a luxury getaway?

The Ritz-Carlton's luxury cruise line has launched its Asia-Pacific routes this month.

According to the luxury hotel chain, its new superyacht Luminara will set off on 10 voyages exploring 28 ports across 10 countries including Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea and Malaysia.

These voyages range from 10 to 15 nights in length, and will depart from either Singapore, Hong Kong or Tokyo.

The first cruise to set sail from Singapore is a seven-night round-trip starting from Dec 23.

It will travel to ports in Langkawi, Phuket, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Malacca before returning to Singapore.

Fares begin from $15,400 per person.

Another is a 14-night cruise sailing from Singapore to Hong Kong on Dec 30, with stops at Koh Samui, Bangkok, Koh Kood, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Halong Bay along the way.

This voyage starts from $32,500 per person.

What's on board?

The Luminara houses 226 suites and can accommodate up to 452 guests.

Guests can choose from 10 room types, with the Owner's Suite being the most opulent of the lot. It has the largest private terrace, complete with a whirlpool spa and outdoor shower.

All room types come with private terraces of varying sizes.

In addition to the luxurious suites, the Luminara has six world-class dining concepts serving a variety of cuisines ranging from contemporary Asian fare to Western classics, as well as a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness studio.

For those bringing along their little ones, there's the Ritz Kids programme with hands-on educational activities.

The superyacht also features an expanded dynamic marina providing direct access to the sea.

Entertainment options include The Living Room, a grab-and-go cafe by day and lively piano bar by night. Guests can also find a library stocked with bestsellers and travel guides.

Over at The Boutique, guests can shop curated couture ranging from high-end sportswear and designer apparel to jewellery and leather goods. On select voyages, exclusive collaborations with local artisans who come aboard will be available.

For more information on schedules and pricing, visit the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's website.

