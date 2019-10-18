Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?

Cruises are perfect for a family getaway.

Within a large and decorated cruise liner, you can indulge in satisfying buffets and get entertained by round-the-clock activities.

They are perfect for elderly who cannot walk too much and children who have lots of energy to expend.

If you get bored, there are land tours as well.

Depending on your budget, you can go on a cruise for as long as 100 days and travel the world, or go for a short 3-day weekend cruise to Malaysia.

Thanks to Singapore being the largest cruise home port in Asia, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to cruise packages and deals.

TOP CRUISE PACKAGES AND DEALS FROM SINGAPORE (2019)

Here are the top cruise liners and the packages available from Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises.

Prices are for a standard cabin (no windows) for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 from December 2019, inclusive of meals.

Take note that children under 12 usually travel for free.

Cruise line Price per person for 3 nights (M’sia) Price per person for

5 nights (SEA) Princess Cruises $495 $884 Dream Cruises $645 $930 Royal Caribbean – $957

*Prices include taxes, fees and port expenses.

PRINCESS CRUISE PACKAGES (FROM $495 PER PERSON)

When you choose to go on a cruise holiday with Princess Cruises, you will either be on the Sapphire Princess for short cruises or Diamond Princess for longer cruises.

The operator specialises in longer cruises, with Asian cruises going up to 21 days.

It is known to be the operator to go for atas cruise experiences at affordable prices, and their next cruises depart in January 2020.

If you have any foodie in the family, you’ll be happy to know that Sapphire Princess is voted Best Cruise Line for Food Lovers by Food & Wine Magazine.

Gourmands will enjoy the Main Dining Room featuring dishes by award-winning chef Curtis Stone, and the Chocolate Journey programme where they can sample creations from the chocolatier on board.