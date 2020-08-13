Crumpler closes flagship store at Wheelock Place with additional 20% off sale items

After 17 years at Wheelock Place, the Crumpler store will be bidding adieu to its flagship location in Singapore.

The Australian brand, known for its signature messenger bags, is offering customers an additional 20 per cent off all existing sale items, till Aug 20.

But Crumpler fans don’t have to worry, the brand will still retain its presence in Singapore, with outlets at ION Orchard, Raffles City, Vivocity, Jem, Tangs and Takashimaya, as well as online.

We’re saying goodbye to our beloved store @Wheelock Place. It’s been a wonderful 17 years. But before we're outta... Posted by Crumpler Singapore on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Deal ends: Aug 20

