Crunch time: Savour bold flavours with these unique Chinese New Year snacks

Pineapple tarts, love letters and shrimp rolls are mainstays of Chinese New Year snacking.

But if you're looking for something different, look no further.

Bakeries and pastry shops are ushering in the Year of the Dragon with interesting flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

Hae Bee Hiam Cookies by Baker’s Brew

Forget about sweet-tasting cookies. Taking a cue from hae bee hiam, these cookies "pack a punch", with their spicy flavours of shrimp and sambal.

The brand also offers your usual snack such as peanut almond cookies alongside an interesting rendition of pineapple tarts, which sees the addition of bak kwa.

Chocolate Bak Kwa Cookies by Janice Wong

Janice Wong needs no introduction, having made a name for herself in the dessert space with her unique and out-of-the-world sweet creations. So take the road less travelled this CNY with a box of chocolate bak kwa cookies.

Who would have thought to marry these two ingredients together?

And if you're on the fence, just know that these cookies have been making an appearance the past few years of CNY.

Cereal Prawn Cookies by Old Seng Choong

Yes, another savoury cookie to add to your snack table this CNY! These cookies are infused with the heady scent of finely chopped curry leaves.

The result? A one-bite flavour bomb of Nestum cereal.

Kumquat & Kokuto Pineapple Pie by AMI Patisserie

AMI Patissserie is known for its French pastries that are pleasing to the eye as to the palate.

And what better way to impress your visitors than with this decadent dessert. Cut open the mille feuille puff pastry and you will find a sweet filling of almond cream, pineapple jam simmered with Okinawan kokuto black sugar and kumquat.

Chinese New Year Bacon and Cheese Cookie by Wunderfolks

Another bacon-y goodness worth trying!

Wunderflolks has mixed bacon bits and parmesan together to present a savoury cookie. Equally savoury and cruncy, trust us when we say this will be a hit amongst your family and friends.

Signature Ondeh Ondeh Tarts by Lele Bakery

Ondeh Ondeh is a familar favourite but having it in a tart form? Well, Lele Bakery's version sees a fragrant pandan exterior with a toothsome gula melaka-infused coconut filling.

We won't blame you if you can't keep your hands off the jar.

