Crush your workout with these stylish fitness smartwatches

Why sit still and look pretty when you could be crushing the workout game with these pretty fitness trackers instead?

We get it, we wouldn’t want to be caught dead sporting those chunky and whacky-coloured activity trackers either but thankfully, those watches are soon to be a thing of the past.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 fashionable fitness smartwatches that will make you want to hit the ground running, stat.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2, $78

PHOTO: Samsung

For an option that’s more simple and polished, look over to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fit2. Not only does it offer an amazing fit along with other great features — tracking steps, exercise, heart rate and monitoring sleep (including REM insights) — the Galaxy Fit2 is also an affordable option and is great for those who don’t want to splurge too much on a smartwatch.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf edition, USD2,550 (approx. S$3,365.87)

PHOTO: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition smartwatch hits it out of the park with its unique design and features. Encompassing a sporty spirit, this special edition is designed for all the golfers out there. It comes with a built-in GPS, an exclusive TAG Heuer Golf app, specially designed dials that are customisable, and a beautiful white golf strap with green stitching — a nod to all golfers with sporting elegance.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon pure white 42, USD16,500

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Offering high-end luxury and cutting-edge tech, Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon is a force to be reckoned with and you’d best believe that it’s an opulent timepiece that you can’t miss out on. Arriving in six different models, Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon smartwatch is inspired by one of LV’s analogue watches.

Powered by Wear OS by Google, the smartwatch runs on Snapdragon Wear 3100 microprocessor which easily connects to Android and iOS devices and comes with good battery life. On top of that, you’ll also get to enjoy the Google Assistant, the Google Fit™ health assistant, and other contactless payment features.

Skagen Hybrid smartwatch HR - Jorn 42mm Brown Leather, USD195

PHOTO: Skagen

Prefer something that’s a little more classy and androgynous? Skagen recently unveiled its Hybrid Smartwatch HR and it’s perfect for men and women.

Besides tracking your heart rate and your overall wellness, the Hybrid Smartwatch is completely customisable, comes with multiple case size options, allows you to connect your routine with your friends, and most importantly, it also has 2+ weeks of battery life, so you won’t have to worry about charging it every day!

Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci Pavé Two-Tone smartwatch, $649

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Fashion meets function in the classically designed Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci Pavé Two-Tone Smartwatch. The new timepiece, powered by Wear OS by Google technology, packs all the essential features you need in a smartwatch and more. Some of these features include health and wellness-related tracking, a built-in speaker for Bluetooth-enabled calling, and contactless NFC payment capabilities.

You can also control your Spotify music on your watch so you won’t have to reach out for your phone whenever you want to pause, skip or replay your songs. For the fashion-conscious, you’ll love this watch for its new silicone strap that’s designed to match your fashionable on-the-go lifestyle.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch, $198

PHOTO: Garmin

Garmin has managed to pack the Vivoactive with features you didn’t even know you needed. For instance, you can monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and fitness age estimates, while you keep an eye on how you handle stress.

But that’s not all. In fact, you can also take full control on your wrist with the watch of which you can turn on your lights at home with the SmartThings app, and even use the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain will start. It’s everything you could ever ask for, and probably more.

Fitbit Versa 2, $288

PHOTO: Fitbit

The latest tracker from Fitbit features an oversized screen and exceeds expectations in terms of what a fitness watch usually does. The watch allows for wallet-free payments, music storage and a customisable interface.

And did we mention, the upgraded version also includes Amazon Alexa Built-in, new sleep tools and other fitness features too?

Garmin Forerunner 745, $769

PHOTO: Garmin

The watch’s large, rounded screen gives it the appearance of a more traditional watch. Its companion app analyses fitness progress by tracking your pace, heart rate and heart rate variability for a real-time assessment of your current ability to perform.

On top of that, the watch also works to track period cycle details, log physical and emotional symptoms, and note regular, irregular or menopause transition cycles allowing you to better understand your body.

Garmin Vivomove 3S with light gold hardware, $389

PHOTO: Garmin

This hybrid tracker is sophisticated in appearance; it seamlessly switches between a traditional watch face and touchscreen smartwatch. Features include a built-in heart rate monitor and a battery life of up to 5 days.

Apple Watch Series 6 by Apple, $599

PHOTO: Apple

No fitness smartwatch list would be complete without the Apple Watch. The watch comes in multiple colours, but our pick is the Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band. The beautiful rose gold makes this gadget equal parts functional and pretty.

This article was first published in Her World Online.