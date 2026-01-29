No joke: Staff who 'created' viral 'crying horse' toy to get $1,600 bonus for 12 years

He made a mistake at work — and ended up being rewarded for it.

For one factory employee in China, his frown was turned upside down when his boss decided to give him 12 years' worth of red packets following a production error.

In videos circulating on Xiaohongshu, Zhang Huoqing, the owner of toy shop Happy Sisters, can be seen giving the employee a "red packet of gratitude".

He will be receiving annual bonuses of 8,888 yuan (S$1,614) until the next Year of the Horse, she said.

The employee, surnamed Bao, is the accidental creator of the viral "crying horse" plushie which took China by storm this year.

[[nid:728809]]

The horse plushie was created to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Bao, however, accidentally sewed its mouth upside down during production.

This gave the horse a distinct frowning expression which many young workers in China jokingly likened to themselves.

While the toy shop owner tried to offer customers refunds after discovering the error, there was a massive demand for the toy, reported Reuters.

It prompted her to continue making "crying horse" plushies — intentionally this time.

After learning about Bao getting rewarded for his mistake at work, Chinese netizens had mixed reactions.

While several were amused and called the blunder "a blessing in disguise", some felt that it was unfair for the employees who did their jobs correctly.

"There's no need for a reward like this, it's a mistake after all," said a netizen.

Another wrote: "This isn't fair for the other employees who worked so hard and didn't make a mistake."

[[nid:728631]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com