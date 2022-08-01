Cryptic pregnancy: Is it possible to be pregnant and not know it?

Many people may have heard of cryptic pregnancy but most are unaware that this pregnancy phenomenon is even a possibility. Pregnancy and birth can be overwhelming enough without the additional complications that a cryptic pregnancy brings.

What is a cryptic pregnancy?

Cryptic pregnancy is a condition in which a woman does not realise she is pregnant until very late into the pregnancy. Cryptic pregnancy can be caused by several factors, some of which may be genetic. The most common cause of cryptic pregnancy is an underdeveloped placenta, which prevents the mother from feeling symptoms.

Where is the baby in a cryptic pregnancy?

Just like in a regular pregnancy, the baby is usually inside the uterus, but there’s also the chance of anterior placenta, which is why you can’t feel the baby’s movement.

What Are the Signs of cryptic pregnancy?

If you’re pregnant, you probably have a lot of questions. But one thing that might not be on your radar is cryptic pregnancy.

The signs of cryptic pregnancy include:

Missed periods, especially if you’ve been pregnant before

Vomiting and nausea that can last for weeks at a time

Sudden weight gain (you might not notice because you’re wearing loose clothing)

Trouble sleeping or insomnia

Fatigue, weakness, and dizziness

Your breasts are tender and swollen

Urine smells different

An unusual craving for certain foods

Frequent urination or urinary infections (these are more common in women who are exercising heavily)

What causes a cryptic pregnancy?

A cryptic pregnancy is a term used to describe a pregnancy that is not visible by external means. It occurs when an embryo implants itself within the uterus and grows slowly over weeks or months. Sometimes, it can be difficult for a woman to know if she is pregnant until she goes into labour or has a miscarriage.

Cryptic pregnancies are most common in women who have irregular periods or have gone through menopause. They also occur more often in women who take birth control pills or use IUDs. These methods of contraception make it difficult for the body to recognise when ovulation has occurred.

If sperm fertilises an egg during this time, there will be no outward sign of pregnancy until later in its development. This can be due to several factors, including but not limited to:

A lack of symptoms during early pregnancy

An irregular menstrual cycle (which could also be caused by an underlying medical condition)

An inability to conceive due to age or other health concerns

Possible physical symptoms that are similar to those experienced during menstruation or menopause (such as bloating or breast tenderness)

How long can a cryptic pregnancy last?

In some cases, cryptic pregnancy can last a long time. The exact length of a cryptic pregnancy depends on several factors, including how far along the woman was in her pregnancy and whether or not she had any other medical conditions.

Cryptic pregnancies are generally diagnosed between 10 and 15 weeks after conception. This means that the foetus is only about the size of a peanut. To determine whether or not a woman has been pregnant for 10 to 15 weeks without knowing it, doctors will look at her menstrual cycle history and perform an ultrasound examination.

Suppose your doctor diagnoses you with cryptic pregnancy during this time frame. In that case, he or she may recommend that you undergo an amniocentesis test to determine if your baby is healthy and developing normally.

What are the chances of a cryptic pregnancy?

While it’s true that you might not realise you’re pregnant until a few weeks into the process, there’s also a chance that you won’t even realise it until your baby is born.

If you think about it, there are a lot of changes in your body during pregnancy—some of which are so subtle that it’s easy to miss them. For example, many women experience changes in their sense of smell and taste during pregnancy.

This can make food seem less appetising or blander, making it hard to notice when something tastes off. And if you’re feeling nauseous or vomiting frequently (which many women do), it’s easy to attribute those symptoms to other things like stress or an upset stomach—and not realise they’re related to your pregnancy!

The bottom line is: that if you suspect you may be pregnant, don’t put off getting tested. It could save your life!

Does your belly grow in a cryptic pregnancy?

A cryptic pregnancy is not visible to others, as the symptoms are not obvious. The term “cryptic” means hidden or secret. This kind of pregnancy occurs when an embryo or foetus grows inside the uterus, but there are no outward signs that a woman is pregnant.

This condition can be dangerous for both mother and baby, so it is important to know what a cryptic pregnancy means and how you can get help if you suspect that you have one.

Do you get your period with cryptic pregnancies?

Do you get your period with cryptic pregnancies? It turns out that many women don’t.

You may not learn about your pregnancy until you’re already in labour. That can be especially scary if you don't know you’re pregnant and haven’t felt any symptoms.

The reason this happens is because of the way some medications work. For example, taking drugs like Clomid or Humegon can cause your body to produce more oestrogen than usual.

This extra oestrogen causes your body to think it’s not pregnant and, therefore, will cause your period to start early. The same thing can happen if you take too many birth control pills or misuse them (like skipping days).

In these cases, the hormones from those medications might trigger ovulation earlier than expected. Ovulation will then lead to a period starting up again as well as conception!

Can cryptic pregnancy be seen on ultrasound?

The answer is yes! A cryptic pregnancy can be seen on an ultrasound.

It can be difficult to tell whether or not you’re having a cryptic pregnancy without some additional testing and evaluation.

An ultrasound is one way that doctors can see if there are any signs of life in your womb. Still, it’s important to note that even if there is no evidence of life on your ultrasound, this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is okay — it just means that there was nothing visible on the scan at this point!

What are the complications associated with cryptic pregnancies?