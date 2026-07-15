Crystal Jade shutters Suntec City outlet months after closing outlet at Hillion Mall

Crystal Jade has shuttered two restaurants within months of each other, with the most recent closure being that of its Suntec City outlet.

The restaurant will cease operations on Thursday (July 16).

The F&B chain closed its Hillion Mall outlet earlier in 2026 as well as its popular La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet at Holland Village last June.

Its Hong Kong Kitchen outlet at One Holland Village continues to operate.

A Crystal Jade spokesperson told The Straits Times that the company reviews its operations and outlet network regularly.

This is to ensure that it remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities.

Crystal Jade did not specify a reason for the closure of its outlet at Suntec City, but said it will continue assessing its outlet network based on its strategic priorities and the locations' economic attractiveness.

When asked if these closures have resulted in job cuts, the spokesperson answered: "Our people are our priority."

According to the spokesperson, affected employees have been informed directly, and the company will support them in the transition.

Where possible, they will be redeployed in the Singapore business network.

Singapore remains its home market and it is committed to maintaining a sustainable long-term presence here, the company also emphasised.

AsiaOne has contacted Crystal Jade for more information.

Crystal Jade, established in 1991, operates several restaurant brands in Singapore including fine dining, casual noodle and dim sum concepts.

With the closure of the Suntec City outlet, it has 16 restaurants here.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com