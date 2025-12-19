From cubicle to camper van: Singaporean couple give up 5-figure paychecks to travel the world

An "iron rice bowl" job with a five-figure paycheck would be the dream for many Singaporeans.

For one couple, however, true freedom means not being bound by nine-to-five jobs or having to wait around to do what they love.

Tracy Pah, 38, and Teo Wei Han, 40, managed to achieve this in their 30s.

After quitting their engineering jobs in 2022, they've been travelling whenever they want, even going on five-month-long trips in their camper van.

"This isn't just travel. It's living life on our terms. Waking up to nature in the morning, sharing meals with family in the evening — every day filled with experiences we used to only dream about in our office cubicles," Tracy and Wei Han told AsiaOne in an interview.

The couple bought a Mercedes-Benz van for US$19,000 (S$24,500) and spent an additional US$32,000 to retrofit it into a camper van.

Since then, they've travelled to countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Scotland, and the United States. In the US, they spent half a year seeking out national parks, nature reserves and attractions via their camper van.

While life on the road sounds fun to many, Tracy and Wei Han admitted they've had to make compromises — giving up the comforts of a hotel room was one of them.

As the vehicle didn't have space for a built-in toilet, they had to set up a portable outdoor "bathroom" whenever they wanted to have a shower.

They eventually solved the problem by purchasing memberships at a 24-hour gym chain, which allowed them to take full showers as well as get some exercise in.

'Not a YOLO fantasy'

But what had inspired the couple to take this bold step?

"The turning point came as we grew into our 30s. We realised our bodies were ageing, our parents were ageing, yet the prime of our lives was being spent in an office chasing deadlines, answering to bosses, and rationing out our limited leave days to plan what we love to do most: travel and spend time with loved ones," they explained.

Tracy and Wei Han said that it wasn’t like "a YOLO (you only live once) fantasy of quitting everything on a whim".

In 2017, they started building "a sustainable path to freedom" by working on their side hustle every night after they were done with their day jobs.

The side hustle in question? Investing in overseas property to generate passive income.

Tracy and Wei Han currently own 26 properties in the US, all managed remotely from Singapore.

When asked why they chose to invest in property there, the couple shared two main reasons.

"The US is where the rent-to-price ratio makes the most sense for positive cash flow. There are also no restrictions or additional taxes for foreigners to buy and own multiple properties," they said.

In 2022, when their passive income exceeded their basic expenses of about S$4,000 a month, they knew it was safe to quit their full-time jobs, Wei Han explained.

According to Tracy, the combined value of all their properties in 2025 is an estimated US$4.5 million, which allows them to collect US$36,000 per month in gross rent.

After paying for mortgage and operating expenses, they usually have about US$14,000 left, which is more than enough for the couple.

"We're actually quite frugal people," they said.

In 2023, the couple also started a financial education business from which they earned about S$100,000 over the past year.

Family on board

Giving up their stable and well-paying jobs, however, didn't come without objection.

While Wei Han's parents and Tracy's mum were supportive of the couple's decision, the latter’s father had his reservations.

"My dad was more conservative," Tracy said.

This stemmed from his own experience where he gave up his "iron rice bowl" job to start his own businesses — only to face challenges during the recession.

He opposed the idea of his daughter going through the same hardships, but that didn’t deter Tracy, who understood his concerns.

He eventually came around after Tracy showed him how hard she was working on realising her plan.

"I started talking to him bit by bit to let him understand that I know what I'm doing and I'm not just jumping onto some trend I heard on the radio," she explained. "He's very supportive now."

Wei Han chimed in, saying: "The key thing is, for whatever concern that's being brought up, we address it instead of rejecting it."

With their family all on board, the couple feel more grounded than ever in the life they've worked to build together.

While their journey was inspired by their desire for freedom from the cookie-cutter life, it now has a deeper meaning, they said.

Tracy and Wei Han, with the time and resources they now have, are also aiming to enrich their parents' lives in their golden years.

The couple have taken their parents on several holidays to countries such as Taiwan and Scotland.

Their next big trip? A month-long trip to the US with Wei Han's parents.

"Spending long holidays together while they can still walk, unrestrained by leave limitations, and not as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion but as a lifestyle made perfect sense to us," they said.

Although they intend to continue this lifestyle for the long run, Tracy and Wei Han's plans for the future also extend beyond the personal level.

They want to move on to something bigger: starting sustainability-focused social enterprises as a way to give back to society and also advocate for the environmental values they've woven into their travels and everyday lives.

Some examples of their personal efforts include composting their food scraps, growing their own vegetables, and using solar-powered batteries.

While the couple's journey might seem risky or unattainable to many, they want to tell those who feel "trapped" that they can build their own path to freedom.

"Have a very clear goal, break them down into smaller bite-sized steps to make them more attainable, and all the impossible dreams will become possible," Wei Han advised.

"Waiting until you're 65 to live your life is a trade-off most don't realise until it's too late. Our most valuable asset is time. Once it's gone, it's gone," added Tracy.

