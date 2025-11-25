I try Fabrizio Ferrari's sustainable seafood menu at Laurus Table, here's why I'm surprised by the prices

As a foodie, I adore the Netflix series Culinary Class Wars, which left me salivating after every episode.

I've long hoped to taste the dishes crafted by its talented contestants, and now I finally can do so without travelling all the way to South Korea.

Chef Fabrizio Ferrari, a Michelin-starred White Spoon chef on the show, has made his Singapore debut with Laurus Table, a new upscale restaurant at The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, in Resorts World Sentosa. This will be the Italian's second international outpost.

The 106-seater restaurant specialises in seafood dishes that celebrate not only the flavours from Italy's Amalfi Coast and Singapore but also draw from modern Mediterranean and European culinary traditions. These are further enriched by the techniques and knowledge that Fabrizio picked up in South Korea.

At Laurus Table, where he serves as consultant chef, Fabrizio has helped curate a refined menu featuring sustainable seafood.

"The dining scene in Singapore, a global melting pot, is one of the most exciting in the world. It is a dream come true to collaborate with a world-class premier lifestyle destination like Resorts World Sentosa," said Fabrizio.

"My philosophy has always been about letting the finest ingredients shine. With precise, traditional techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, we create dishes that are executed simply yet with finesse.

Dishes with sustainable seafood

Committed to supporting local farmers and producers, Laurus Table's menu features fresh seafood from The Fish Farmer, a sustainable fish farm near Singapore waters, alongside organic produce from regional growers and herbs handpicked daily from the hotel's own herb garden.

Fabrizio, a passionate advocate for sustainability, also serves as a Marine Stewardship Council global ambassador and champions responsible seafood sourcing.

I had the chance to sample several menu items during a media preview on Monday (Nov 24), and I was impressed not only by the quality of the food but also by the dishes' reasonable prices.

For antipasti (appetiser), I tried the Panzanella di Polpo ($18), which features slow-cooked octopus paired with a traditional savoury panzanella salad and candied zesty lemon. Fabrizio shared that the octopus had been sous vide for seven hours to achieve its texture.

Octopus is one of my favourite seafood but it can be tricky to prepare. So, I was glad to find that it was tender with a buttery mouthfeel.

Up next was pasta, which turned out to be my favourite course of the meal.

I opted for the Scialatielli Ai Frutti Di Mare Al Cartoccio ($24), where homemade scialatielli spaghetti pasta is sauteed with sustainable seafood and tossed in a seafood sauce.

Fabrizio certainly did his Italian roots proud with this dish. The handmade pasta was al dente, offering a satisfying bite with the tangy, seafood-infused sauce.

For me, the true highlight was the seafood itself. Every prawn, clam, and mussel was fresh, juicy, and packed with flavour.

When it came to the mains, we were given the option of chicken, Pollo Alla Diavola ($38), or a fish dish, Filetto Di Pesce Grigliato Al Pesto Cetarese ($30).

I went with the fish, a josper-grilled, sustainably farmed red snapper served with pesto cetarese, burnt carrot puree, and liquid lemon mayonnaise.

The snapper had a firm yet flaky texture with a natural sweetness. It paired beautifully with the herbaceous pesto cetarese sauce and the earthy, slightly smoky carrot puree, while the lemon mayonnaise added a bright finishing note.

Apart from the course meal, we sampled the Pizza Al Frutti Di Mare ($28), featuring Fior di Latte mozarella cheese, marinara sauce, calamari, octopus, shrimps, and fresh basil from the chef's garden.

I'm not a fan of thick-crust pizzas, yet I polished off every bite. The crust had a good bite without being tough, and it paired well with the bounty of fresh seafood.

To end the meal on a sweet note, we were served Tiramisu Limoncello, a twist on the classic Italian dessert.

Here, layers of Limoncello-soaked savoiardi (Naples biscuits), lemon curd, and mascarpone created a decadent yet light dessert, creamy and zesty. It was the perfect palate cleanser after several indulgent courses.

Considering the restaurant's prime location in Resorts World Sentosa and the quality of ingredients used, the menu prices are very reasonable. I would even go so far as to say that some dishes are more affordable than those at less upscale eateries.

From Michelin stars to celebrity status

Fabrizio, who hails from Lecco, Italy, began his culinary journey in his parents' restaurant when he was four.

He earned his first Michelin star at the age of 28, and his restaurant in Italy, Al Porticciolo 84, held the accolade for 15 consecutive years from 2005.



After honing his skills under renowned chefs, including Mauro Uliassi at three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Uliassi in Senigallia, Fabrizio relocated to Seoul in 2019, where he helms Fabrizio's Kitchen.

His dishes at Fabrizio's Kitchen marry classic Italian flavours with creative touches inspired by his love for Korean cuisine.

In 2024, he appeared on Netflix's cooking competition Culinary Class Wars, which propelled him into the spotlight as a celebrity chef.

The show's judge, renowned Korean chef and entrepreneur Paik Jong-won, also encouraged Fabrizio to launch his own YouTube channel.

Address: The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Level 2, 28 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098139

Opening hours: 7am to 11am, 5.30pm to 10pm

[[nid:718994]]

melissateo@asiaone.com