Cult-favourite skincare brand The Ordinary arrives at Sephora

While the popular skincare label has been around for quite some time, The Ordinary is expanding its presence here in Singapore. In the past few years, you could only find their products at smaller retailers in limited quantities. But now, you won’t have to worry because The Ordinary has finally landed in beauty and cosmetics giant Sephora.

But what’s so amazing about the brand you might ask? For the unacquainted, The Ordinary is one of the buzziest skincare labels out there that are not only effective but they also come with incredibly affordable price points. They tend to range from $11 to $72, and it’s perfect for anyone, especially for those who are still new to skincare. As for the range of products, its main focus is on the ingredients and formulas — that are specially curated to target specific concerns for the skin.

Some of the brand’s bestselling products include the Glycolic Acid 7 per cent Toning Solution, Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent, and Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent + B5, just to name a few.

So if you’re looking to find out more about what you expect from The Ordinary’s launch in Sephora, look no further. The Ordinary has set up a launch pad over at Sephora’s Ion Orchard outlet for customers to discover the products until Feb 16. Scroll down to check out what you can find on Sephora’s shelves and online.

Struggling to deal with texture on your skin? Or perhaps you’re looking for a gentle exfoliator? This Glycolic Acid 7 per cent Toning Solution by The Ordinary helps to remove dead skin cells while brightening the appearance of your skin — making it more luminous and radiant. When used consistently, the solution helps to smoothen out your complexion, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple.

Whether you have acne-prone skin, or you’re struggling with persistent maskne episodes, this Niacinamide serum from The Ordinary might just do the trick. Formulated with Vitamin B3, alongside other ingredients such as Niacinamide and Zinc, this serum helps to rebalance your skin’s sebum production while reducing the appearance of skin blemishes and congestion.

Give your skin that much-needed boost of moisture with this potent serum. Formulated with ultra-pure, vegan hyaluronic acid, this serum works to hydrate your skin from the inside out, leaving it soft and plump.

The Ordinary doesn’t just focus on your skin, in fact, it also has products fit for your hair too. Take, for instance, the brand’s Multi Peptide Serum for Hair Density. Applied to clean, dry scalp, this hair serum works to support hair health, while maintaining your mane, by making it look thicker, denser, fuller and healthier.

Tackle signs of ageing and dullness with this skincare must-have. Like its name suggests, the product contains a potent blend of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Best used at night, the product is said to help reverse signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines, while boosting the radiance of your skin.

The Ordinary is now available at Sephora stores and online.

This article was first published in Her World Online.