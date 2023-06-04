Culture vault: Bobby Luo, the man behind Singapore's happening queer nightlife and social events

Introducing Culture Vault – your go-to reservoir of inspiration. This space celebrates the diverse creative spirits that shape and fuel our world.

We spotlight talents from the local scene sculpting Singapore’s creative landscape and international artists causing ripples in their respective fields. Our goal? To take you on a captivating journey through their narratives and perspectives.

In this inaugural showcase, we have the pleasure of presenting Bobby Luo — a figure who epitomises the kind of creative spirit we seek. A pioneering force in Singapore’s creative scene, Bobby’s far-reaching influence, from fashion to music, stands as a testament to the power of boundless creativity. So, whether you’re a creator, an admirer, or a seeker of culture, a warm welcome to this space!

Bright colours, lots of personality and a creative mind like no other, you’ve probably heard of Bobby Luo and his extraordinary underground queer events like MISMATCH, The Crystal Ball, and more.

With a myriad of clubbing experiences behind him, the man who wears one-too-many hats has made the dance floor his own sacred space – where he is able let loose, be himself, disconnect from the digital world and connect with others on a level that transcends words. Now, he creates these unique and unforgettable experiences for the LGBTQIA+ community in Singapore.

PHOTO: Bobby Luo

The Singaporean artist, stylist (having dressed Lady Gaga!), boutique owner and event organiser, first dipped his toes into the nightlife scene in the 1980s while waiting for his National Service enlistment. He began as a part-time lighting controller at Rasa Sayang nightclub at Tropicana, then worked his way up to a club decorator for Zouk, and eventually co-founded the Butter Factory nightclub in the 2000s. A pioneer in the game, needless to say Bobby has found his calling.

“For me, it’s about bringing people together and creating a space where they can express themselves freely, and showcase their personalities in unique and unforgettable ways. Just be themselves, and have a good time. Being able to do that is incredibly fulfilling for me.”

Catering specifically to alternative queer audiences who may not feel comfortable or as accepted in mainstream venues, one can expect a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that lacks discrimination at Bobby’s sold-out events. More than just entertainment, these events focus on dance music genres with rich history and culture in the queer community, and pay tribute to the pioneers of these movements.

Scenes from Baby Boy Party

PHOTO: Bobby Luo

Mismatch, for instance, is a queer night that is focused on house music and underground club culture; Yum Yum Disco Dong celebrates the disco era and its many variants; Bad Boy keeps the good vibes rolling with its Hip Hop and R&B theme. Similarly, Bobby also co-organises The Crystal Ball with the Vogue In Progress collective, which has also become a raving success. Regardless of which event you attend, all genders and sexualities are encouraged to celebrate their individuality, beauty, and creativity through fashion, dance, and music.

PHOTO: Bobby Luo

“It’s all about loving what you do, the universe will sort itself out somehow. There will always be people who will never understand…But then one day, Lady Gaga [is standing] in front of [you] in her changing room literally gagged and gushed over what [you’ve] made. A few years later that piece ends up on her wax figure in Madame Tussauds.

While Bobby’s plans for the future remain fluid and spontaneous, he does have a few exciting things in the pipeline. For now, catch him at upcoming events like bringing some pieces from his boutique, Super Freak, at the Pasar Pink! Market (June 4, 2023), Vogue In Progress presents Pinki Kiki Ball 2.0 (June 17, 2023), and Baby Boy vol 24 presents Pink Diva Eva (June 24, 2023).

PHOTO: Bobby Luo

As we celebrate this pride month, he urges us to remember that although the repeal of Section 377A was a significant milestone in Singapore’s history, it is only a starting point, and the broader effects of its existence still persist. Same-sex couples may still face challenges in accessing certain rights and benefits that may otherwise be automatically granted to married heterosexual couples. We, as a society need to work towards systemic change to support and affirm LGBTQ+ individuals and relationships.

And as we sign off, we leave you with some inspiring words from Bobby himself, especially for young creators striving to create their own queer events and follow his footsteps:

“Young creators bring new fire to the scene. I’m always blown away by their energy. We need you more than ever to carry that nightlife torch . The world we live in today is exploding with social media, and not everything we see presented is real. That’s why it’s so crucial to have real-life moments on the dance floor. Never underestimate the power of the moments you create.”

Keep up with Bobby Luo on his Instagram, or catch him at one of his events!

