The Cupra Leon VZ Cup is one stunning car to admire

Ok, ok. You’re probably bored of the numerous special edition cars we get these days. But you should stop to check this one out, because it is quite a stunner.

This, is the Cupra Leon in VZ Cup trim. Essentially, it is a Cupra Leon plastered with choice items from the house of Cupra. And before you ask, no, there is no extra work done under the bonnet. Nevertheless, we think it’s quite a stunner.

Sporty on the outside

Cupra is offering the VZ trim with all engine options available for the Cupra Leon internationally. And, as the pictures show, you’ll be able to get it with the five-door hatchback. It will also be available for the Sportstourer, for all those sporty estate fans.

The special edition car gets 19-inch rims sporting a copper finish.

PHOTO: Cupra

Both body styles will get 19-inch alloy rims, alongside Dark Alu side skirts and side mirror covers in copper carbon fibre. Those with keen eyes will also spot the hatch-exclusive copper carbon fibre rear spoiler lurking in the shadows.

ALSO READ: Comfort, safety and performance in one SUV: Cupra Ateca review

Equally sporty within

Step inside the Cupra Leon VZ Cup and you’ll notice special CupBucket seats, lifted from the Cupra Formentor VZ5 that was unveiled last year. These will offer you higher levels of lateral support, and sport rear sides made from carbon fibre.

They’re also mounted low in the cabin, so you get an even sportier seating position. Settle in and you’ll also note the special edition car’s copper-stitched dashboard, available in either Black or Petrol Blue.

The car also gets the satellite controls on the steering wheel that start the engine and quickly change to Cupra mode as standard, which will no doubt come in handy when a set of corners loom into view.

It also get those nifty satellite controls on the steering wheel as standard.

PHOTO: Cupra

Global deliveries of the Cupra Leon VZ Cup begin from March 2022.

This article was first published in Torque.