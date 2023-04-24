Cupra presents DarkRebel virtual sports car

Cupra has revealed a new DarkRebel virtual sports car alongside the unveil of its new Tavascan electric SUV coupe.

The Cupra DarkRebel is the first car from the brand to be presented through Metahype, Cupra's space in the metaverse.

The DarkRebel sports the proportions of a sports car with a shooting brake architecture. It utilises a sharp front with a long, arrow-shaped bonnet, while the cabin has been pushed to the rear.

As with the Tavascan, the Cupra DarkRebel gets a triangular light signature, while a central 'spine' connects the front and rear of the car in the cabin. Use of bucket seats, and a video game-inspired steering wheel and shifter also feature here.

The car is being launched with a 'Hyper Configurator' virtual lab, allowing users to see the car if different virtual environments and experiment with different colour, materials and finishes.

The virtual lab is said to be able to alter the car's attributes and surroundings, depending on how realistic, or imaginative, the user specifies the car. The configurator will allow users to create their own versions of the car which Cupra states, will influence the physical model to be presented in the future.

