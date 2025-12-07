Cupra teases Raval with pre-series road tests

Ahead of its market launch in 2026, the Cupra Raval has taken to the road in camouflaged, pre-production form for a series of road tests.

To be built atop of the Volkswagen Group's front-wheel drive MEB+ platform, the Raval will mark the first model of the Group's Electric Urban Car family, which will also include the Volkswagen ID. Polo.

As is typical of Cupra, however, expect the Raval to have a sportier outlook.

The brand has specifically stated the hatch will offer a "dynamic and engaging experience focused on the driver", with the option of a sport chassis (15mm lower than the MEB+ platform), specifically-tuned suspension, progressive steering, an ESC Sport function, and naturally, Dynamic Chassis Control.

Seemingly addressing one of the biggest bugbears of the MEB platform, Cupra has also highlighted that the Raval will come with disc brakes both up front and at the rear for maximum stopping performance.

Interestingly, three variants have already been confirmed ahead of the Raval's launch in 2026.

Kicking off the lineup is the Raval Dynamic, which boasts an output of 208bhp and a driving range of around 450km.

For a slightly more upmarket iteration, buyers will also have the Dynamic Plus to look forward to, packing the same amount of power and range, but with additional features such as an advanced ADAS suite, intelligent parking functions, Matrix LED head lights, bucket seats, and a Sennheiser sound system.

The range-topper then takes the guise of the Raval VZ Extreme. Packing 223bhp and 290Nm of torque, the VZ Extreme is equipped with Dynamic bucket seats, DCC Sport suspension with five per cent greater rigidity, a wider tracks and larger 19-inch wheels, as well as an electronic slip differential and — you guessed it — a cheeky 'ESC OFF' mode.

When it premieres in 2026, the Raval will further expand Cupra's offering of all-electric models (currently already comprising the Tavascan and the Born), which achieved an impressive 84 per cent year-on-year growth between 2024 and 2025.

Cupra is also enjoying a stellar 2025 thus far with nearly 250,000 cars delivered in the first nine months of the year — a new record for the brand.

[[nid:725939]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.