Cupra unveils the Formentor VZ5; a ferocious crossover utility vehicle

To celebrate the firm's 3rd anniversary, Cupra has unveiled its ferocious Formentor VZ5. This crossover utility vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder engine delivering 385bhp, with only 7,000 units up for grabs.

At first glance, the new Formentor VZ5 carries a bold design both inside and out. It gets a newly designed sporty front bumper, a new exclusive VZ5 logo at the rear, and diagonal quad copper tailpipes. These are paired in a limited-edition colour, Tayga Grey.

Cupra has also fitted it with carbon fibre and copper elements at the wheels, badges and front splitters. All of which brings out a certain sportiness.

PHOTO: Seat-mediacenter.com

For the interior, the driver gets a multi-functional CUPRA steering wheel, and Cupra's latest CUPBucket seats, which is also enjoyed by the front passenger.

It also sports a 12" infotainment display occupying the centre console, allowing wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

While safety is a concern, the Cupra infotainment system can be controlled by voice recognition; it helps the driver stay focused while on the road. It also includes Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Travel Assist, Side and Exit Assist and Emergency Assist.

PHOTO: Seat-mediacenter.com



For the drive, its power is definitely potent The Formentor VZ5 engine is powered through a quick-shifting seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and is capable of completing a century sprint in a respectable 4.2 seconds. It can achieve a top speed of 250km/h.

For the Formentor e-HYBRID variant, which was already unveiled last week, it will be powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine paired to an 85kw electric motor, taking the acceleration to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

Cupra promises its customers that the Formentor will offer an exhilarating dynamic ride.

PHOTO: Seat-mediacenter.com

Cupra Singapore has already dropped some hints by teasing details of the e-HYBRID variant that is expected to go for a mass production run. But will the Formento VZ5 variant be making landfall in Singapore? Well, it still remains a clue.

This article was first published in Motorist.