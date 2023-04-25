Cupra unveils the Tavascan EV

This is the Cupra Tavascan, Cupra's second all-electric model after the Cupra Born hatchback and the first EV SUV from the Spanish marque.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, the shell of the Tavascan is remarkably similar to that of the concept car unveiled in 2019. There are minute differences in the depth of the creases and fissures in the bodywork, but the car retains several hallmark features from the concept.

The grille is mounted high up on the waistline, there is a slim front light bar culminating in triangular headlight mouldings. Like the concept car, it also has flush door handles, tapered derrière, full-width light bar and illuminated logos (we'll keep you posted if the latter feature makes it through homologation).

Inside, the wraparound dashboard sees copious use of silver and copper-hued inserts, with a centre divider that effectively splits the front passenger and driver. A large 15-inch touchscreen display (the largest fitted to any Cupra) takes centre stage on the dashboard, with a haptic touch panel for HVAC and volume controls nestled beneath.

Like the Volkswagen ID.5, the Cupra Tavascan is built atop Volkswagen's MEB platform, which also underpins numerous vehicles in the VW Group product range such as the ID.6 SUV, ID.7 sedan as well as the Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV. The car will be built at Volkswagen group's Anhui facility in China.

At launch, the Cupra Tavascan will be made available in two trims - "VZ" and "Endurance", both of which will be fitted with a 77kWh (net) battery pack.

In its "VZ" specification, the Tavascan has a dual-motor setup that powers all four wheels (AWD) and a combined output of 340 horsepower. On paper, the Tavascan VZ takes 5.6 seconds to get from 0-100km/h, making it quicker and more powerful than VW's ID.5 GTX.

The Tavascan "VZ" can also travel further on a single charge, with a quoted WLTP range of 520km - beating out the 497km (WLTP) that the ID.5 GTX can manage.

On the flip side, the Tavascan "Endurance" is the RWD equivalent to the VZ, utilising the same rear motor which develops 286hp/545Nm of torque. Official 0-100km/h figures aren't listed, but the "Endurance" should deliver range figures somewhere in the ballpark of 550km on the WLTP cycle.

Cupra intends to sell over 50,000 units of the Tavascan when it goes on sale in the European market sometime in 2024.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.