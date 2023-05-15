Curious about the $2,670 Disney Cruise coming to Singapore? Here's what to expect for adult passengers

The countdown has begun.

Back in March, Disney Cruise Lines announced a new cruise ship would be exclusively based in Singapore for five years, from 2025.

While waiting on details about the itineraries, a sneak peek at other Disney Cruise experiences can get Singaporeans pumped up about the cruise ship's arrival.

Do note that it's not certain that what you see in the video will all be applicable to the spanking new Singapore version of the Disney cruise. But it does give an idea of what we can look forward to.

On Monday (May 15), popular US-based freelance food and travel writer Shay Spence provided an ultimate travel guide during his stay on Disney Wish, the fifth and newest cruise ship owned by Disney Cruise Lines.

In his almost five-minute-long video, Shay included some tips on how adults too can enjoy the amenities available on this cruise ship which travels from Florida to Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.

Not just for kids

If there's a possibility to check in early, be it online, just do it.

Shay's logic is that you'd be able to avoid the crowd when doing so.

"And honestly, you just want to start your vacation and take advantage of all the included food as soon as possible, am I right?" he added.

While waiting for your room to be ready, take it easy and head to the bar to grab a drink, as Shay did.

It is a vacation, after all. Calmness and relaxation are the end goal, no?

That's probably why he opted for the balcony room.

These rooms are generally "US$500 (S$669) more than interior rooms and US$300 more than ocean view rooms that don't have a balcony".

Get saving though, because even the interior rooms aren't cheap. For a three-night stay, interior rooms start at around US$2,000 for two pax.

Ready, set, eat!

"Disney is the only cruise line that does rotational dining. That means you will be assigned to a different restaurant for each night of your cruise," Shay shared.

Something that is likely to be a hit on the Singapore cruise is the Frozen-themed dinner theatre show, which serves Nordic-inspired food.

Local Marvel lovers will have their fingers crossed that they too can enjoy the cinematic dining experience that Shay had at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

If the restaurants aren't to your liking, take advantage of room service. After all, it is already included in the cost.

Order some breakfast, have some coffee and enjoy the view of the sea (if your room allows for it).

Shay's final tip may be perfect for those who aren't the biggest fan of children.

The Disney cruise ship he was on had numerous adult-only sections, from pools to bars and restaurants.

So if ever you feel overwhelmed by kids running amok on the ship, head over to these zones and find solace with other anxious and distressed adults.

Netizens in the comments section shared their feelings about Shay's review of the Disney cruise.

Not everyone was eager though, especially once they learned of the price.

"Really great reviews. $2,000 is steep for a three-night stay though," one TikTok user commented.

In all fairness, cost is an important component when deciding on a vacation.

For context, a three-night Penang Cruise on Royal Caribbean starts from S$764 for an interior room.

At the point of writing, Disney's new cruise ship in Singapore is yet to be named.

It is, however, expected to be the largest ship in Disney's fleet and is estimated to be able to carry 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members.

