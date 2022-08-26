Customised accessories, nutritious meals and clean air for your furkid

We spoil our furkids (sometimes more than our own kids) almost all the time, right? So it's not surprising that International Dog Day (26 Aug) gives us even more licence to splurge on gifts for them – and maybe even ourselves!

Here are some paw-sitively paw-some items for your best buds.

Say woof to these adorable accessories

If you want to deck your doggo (and yourself) out in some bling, then etch+ekho is the place to cop some.

You can get custom-made necklaces, bracelets, and pet tags made with high-quality 925 sterling silver, 18k gold plating and stainless steel.

No two accessories are the same because each design is hand-drawn.

Want to show everyone how special your fur baby is? You can incorporate your dog's unique paw print and other physical features of your pet onto the accessory.

Best part: you'll not only get a meaningful keepsake, you'll also be helping to support animal welfare globally.

Etch+ekho donates a percentage of their proceeds to the nominated animal shelters on their website and other foundations that support animal welfare.

Find out more here.

These meals for your pooch are da Bom Bom

Singapore-based pet nutrition company Bom Bom has all your furkid's dietary needs checked since 2017 (felines included).

Their meals are fully customisable and healthy for your pets.

Now there's a new sous-vide option to cater to pet owners who may not be comfortable or familiar with raw feeding.

"Pets derive nutrients most effectively from the most bioavailable and fresh ingredients that are minimally processed. That has always been the ethos behind our signature raw meals," says Jason Wang, CEO and Head of R&D at Bom Bom.

"Our sous-vide option caters to those who prefer a gradual transition or an intermediate step to raw feeding, or those who want their pets to enjoy the same goodness of Bom Bom's meals but prefer to serve cooked food."

Find out more here.

A cool appliance that helps you and doggo breathe easy

PHOTO: Philips

Fresh air during walks is vital for any dog's health.

Wet weather and haze how leh? No fear because they can still breathe clean air at home!

This Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i comes with a professional-grade sensor that detects indoor pollutants such as pet dander, pollen, dust mites, and mould spores.

Equipped with the NanoProtect HEPA filter, it apparently removes 99.97 per cent of particles as small as three nanometers (that's smaller than the smallest known virus).

Users are also able to track, control and monitor the air quality of the 3000i Series via the Clean Home+ app, and will be notified when the air quality is not right.

With its energy-efficient design, its energy consumption is equivalent to that of about one standard light bulb.

Find out more here.

