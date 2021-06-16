Cut the waste: These brands offer makeup and skincare refills

Packaging is no doubt, one of the biggest contributors of waste. As we move towards a more sustainable future, our beauty routines should follow suit, too.

One area to look at: buying refills so as to reduce packaging waste. These days, refills aren’t just for shampoos, shower gels and hand washes. Some luxury brands have makeup and skincare refills too. Keep scrolling to check them out.

These brands offer makeup and skincare refills.

Dior

The newly updated Rouge Dior lipstick range

Hermes

The Rouge Hermes range of lipsticks, lip shine and lip balm

Hera

The brand’s two top sellers: Cell Essence Biome Plus and Youth Activating Cell Serum

YSL Beauty

The Pure Shots skincare range: Each refill saves 95 per cent of the plastic compared to buying a new bottle.

Armani Beauty

Its Crema Nera moisturiser refills use 75 per cent less glass and 72 per cent less plastic and metals than a new jar. Using a refill reduces the product’s carbon footprint by 68 per cent.

Chantecaille

Eye Shade Refills

HourGlass

Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

This article was first published in Her World Online.