Cute Google slides, perfect banana bread, and other things this old millennial learned from TikTok

The first time I ever opened Tik Tok, I was immediately overwhelmed with a barrage of dances and thirst trap videos.
I closed it within two minutes, concluding that as someone approaching her mid-30s, I was simply too old to appreciate it.
But then the Circuit Breaker happened, and while I have yet to call myself a devotee, Tik Tok has taught me more life skills than well, life itself, when it’s running normally.
Thanks to Tik Tok videos, I’ve learned how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, how to style an oversized pair of sweatpants, and even how to make cute slides for my presentations.
Thanks to its quick cuts and the combined creativity and boredom of its userbase, Tik Tok has rapidly become my new Wikihow.
Don’t believe me? Here’s just a sampling of what you can learn:
1. Making the perfect breakfast sandwich
@acooknamedmatt
Ham or Bacon? What next? ##cookinghacks ##fyp ##cooking ##food♬ original sound - acooknamedmatt
Chef Matt Broussard's comfort food recipes, which include pizza, steak, and what is supposedly the perfect omelette, make cooking look accessible, easy, and fun.
2. Bomb Korean food
@jaekicho
Yo, ##budaejjigae ##부대찌개 ##koreanarmystew ##찌개 ##koreanfood ##koreanfoodie ##나만의레시피 ##레시피 ##혼밥레시피 ##cooking ##cookingtips ##recipe ##easyrecipe ##tiktokfood ##food♬ original sound - jaekicho
If you've been craving Korean food thanks to all the K-dramas you've been binging over the Circuit Breaker, then this is the account for you. Jaeki Cho's distinctive Queens (New York) accent makes his videos extra fun to watch.
3. Cute handmade card ideas
@theolivebranch_shop
simple but effective ✨ ##art ##artist ##diy ##poseathome ##stationeryshop ##stickers ##tiktokdiy ##tiktokgraduation ##poseathome♬ original sound - nahitsemily
BRB, making this as a surprise for bae once we reunite after June 1.
4. Household hacks
@alifemoreorganized
Laundry Hacks! Products linked in profile. ##lifehack ##keepingbusy ##reallifeathome ##moreyouknow ##cleaninghacks ##laundry ##laundryhack ##laundryday ##fyp♬ Buttercup - MixAndMash
If this doesn't inspire you to start organising your life, then nothing will.
5. Style tips
@timdessaint
How to look expensive on a budget 💰 Tip no. 6 is a game-changer in my opinion! ##styletips ##fashion ##outfits ##tiktokfashion♬ original sound - timdessaint
Totally doable. Watch enough of these, and you'll look like a whole new person once we're allowed to socialise again.
6. How to not look awkward in photos
@christineleeee
Easy at home photoshoot idea!! All you need is a bedsheet, some flowers, your camera (or phone) and a tripod 🌺 ##photoideas ##myaesthetic ##photomagic♬ Tadow - Masego & FKJ
Thanks to videos like this one, I know how to make my new quarantine curves work for me.
7. Makeup tips
@ling.kt
Recreating @jamescharles @charlidamelio makeup look 🥺 ##makeuptutorial ##fyp ##jamescharles ##charlidamelio ##houseoftiktok ##tiktoktraditions ##girlsinict♬ ALL IN - ZaeHD & CEO
If your attention span is too low for even a 10-minute beauty guru video, turn to TikTok.
8. How to 'zhng' up your Instagram stories
@katamogz
Cute way to REPOST your IG story! ##instagramstory ##instagramstoryhack ##instastoryinspo ##smma ##travelthrowback ##instahacks ##instastoryinspo ##smma♬ My First Kiss - 3Oh3 feat. Kesha
Pretty useful if you're a) an influencer b) bored in the house c) a digital marketer who needs to impress your boomer boss.
9. How to make your slide presentation prettier
@googleslideideas
I want to learn the cars that go boom dance so bad like it's such a vibe omgg ##foryou ##googleslides♬ use my vibey sound - .payton12
Because this is a major step up from using WordArt on PowerPoint.
10. Baking for beginners
@cookingwithshereen
Best Banana Bread 🍌 ##foryоurpage ##foryoupage ##fyp ##4u ##lifeathome ##tiktokfoodie ##baking ##bananabread ##recipe ##food ##quarantine♬ Novice Juggler - Joey Pecoraro
Because nothing says "quarantine baking" like banana bread.
11. Workout tips
@blogilates
Take a before pic today! I wanna see ur results next week! ##7dayarmchallenge ##pilates ##armworkout ##armsworkout ##barre ##fitness ##homeworkout ##wellness♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber
To burn off said banana bread.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.