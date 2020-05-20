Cute Google slides, perfect banana bread, and other things this old millennial learned from TikTok

The first time I ever opened Tik Tok, I was immediately overwhelmed with a barrage of dances and thirst trap videos.

I closed it within two minutes, concluding that as someone approaching her mid-30s, I was simply too old to appreciate it.

But then the Circuit Breaker happened, and while I have yet to call myself a devotee, Tik Tok has taught me more life skills than well, life itself, when it’s running normally.

Thanks to Tik Tok videos, I’ve learned how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, how to style an oversized pair of sweatpants, and even how to make cute slides for my presentations.

Thanks to its quick cuts and the combined creativity and boredom of its userbase, Tik Tok has rapidly become my new Wikihow.

Don’t believe me? Here’s just a sampling of what you can learn:

1. Making the perfect breakfast sandwich

Chef Matt Broussard's comfort food recipes, which include pizza, steak, and what is supposedly the perfect omelette, make cooking look accessible, easy, and fun.

2. Bomb Korean food

If you've been craving Korean food thanks to all the K-dramas you've been binging over the Circuit Breaker, then this is the account for you. Jaeki Cho's distinctive Queens (New York) accent makes his videos extra fun to watch.

3. Cute handmade card ideas

BRB, making this as a surprise for bae once we reunite after June 1.

4. Household hacks

If this doesn't inspire you to start organising your life, then nothing will.

5. Style tips

Totally doable. Watch enough of these, and you'll look like a whole new person once we're allowed to socialise again.

6. How to not look awkward in photos

Thanks to videos like this one, I know how to make my new quarantine curves work for me.

7. Makeup tips

If your attention span is too low for even a 10-minute beauty guru video, turn to TikTok.

8. How to 'zhng' up your Instagram stories

Pretty useful if you're a) an influencer b) bored in the house c) a digital marketer who needs to impress your boomer boss.

9. How to make your slide presentation prettier

Because this is a major step up from using WordArt on PowerPoint.

10. Baking for beginners

Because nothing says "quarantine baking" like banana bread.

11. Workout tips

To burn off said banana bread.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.